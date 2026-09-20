India At Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 2?

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Deepak Joshi
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India sits 10th in the Asian Games 2026 medal tally after Day 2 with two silver medals, both won by Elavenil Valarivan in shooting

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Asian Games 2026: Shooting
Front row from left, India's Vidarsa Vinod, Sonam Maskar and Elavenil Valarivan pose for photographers with others after winning silver medals in the 10m Air Rifle Women Team Final event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Summary of this article

  • India sit 10th after Day 2 with two silver medals and no gold or bronze

  • Elavenil Valarivan won both silvers in the women’s 10m air rifle individual and team events

  • China lead the table with 11 gold, six silver and three bronze medals

India opened its Asian Games 2026 medal account with two silver medals on Day 2, with shooting providing both podium finishes. Elavenil Valarivan was at the centre of India's medal charge, winning silver in the women's 10m air rifle individual event after earlier helping India secure silver in the team competition alongside Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod.

At the end of Day 2, India sits 10th in the medal table with two silver medals, no gold and no bronze. The latest available standings put China at the top with 11 gold, six silver and three bronze medals, while Japan follows with six gold, seven silver and seven bronze. South Korea is third with four gold, three silver and seven bronze.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 2

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1China116320
2Japan67720
3South Korea43714
4Kazakhstan3025
5Thailand3003
6Myanmar1113
7Macao, China1102
8Kuwait1012
9Chinese Taipei0213
10India0202
10Hong Kong, China0202

India's two medals have both come from the women's 10m air rifle, making Elavenil the standout performer for the contingent so far. In the team event, Elavenil, Sonam and Vidarsa combined for silver behind China. India finished with 1897 points, while China took gold with 1904.2.

Elavenil then returned for the individual final and produced another strong performance. She finished with 252.4 points, with Japan's Hinata Taichi taking gold with 253.0 and South Korea's Ban Hyojin winning bronze. The narrow 0.6-point margin meant Elavenil finished the day with two silver medals.

India’s Other Key Day 2 Results

Related Content
India’s Elavenil Valarivan celebrates after winning silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle event shooting match in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan. - Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Elavenil Valarivan in action - NRAI
Elavenil Valarivan - | Photo: File
India National Women's Cricket Team will play against Bangladesh in the semifinal of Asian Games 2026. - X | BCCI Women

Although shooting delivered India's only medals of the day, there were several important performances across other sports. India's women's cricket team defeated Bangladesh by 114 runs to reach the final, with Shafali Verma scoring an unbeaten century. In hockey, the women's team thrashed Uzbekistan 19-0, while the men's side began its campaign with a 13-1 win over Indonesia.

India also secured a medal in women's traditional 60kg MMA, with Suchika Tariyal reaching the semifinals. The badminton teams progressed after victories, while the women's table tennis team also advanced with a win over Singapore. The men's table tennis team, however, suffered a 3-0 defeat against Iran.

With two silver medals already secured, India will now look to convert some of its strong starts and semifinal appearances into more podium finishes as the Asian Games move into Day 3. The men's 10m air rifle event will provide another major medal opportunity for the Indian shooting contingent.

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