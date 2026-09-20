India At Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 2?

India sit 10th after Day 2 with two silver medals and no gold or bronze
Elavenil Valarivan won both silvers in the women’s 10m air rifle individual and team events
China lead the table with 11 gold, six silver and three bronze medals
India opened its Asian Games 2026 medal account with two silver medals on Day 2, with shooting providing both podium finishes. Elavenil Valarivan was at the centre of India's medal charge, winning silver in the women's 10m air rifle individual event after earlier helping India secure silver in the team competition alongside Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod.
At the end of Day 2, India sits 10th in the medal table with two silver medals, no gold and no bronze. The latest available standings put China at the top with 11 gold, six silver and three bronze medals, while Japan follows with six gold, seven silver and seven bronze. South Korea is third with four gold, three silver and seven bronze.
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 2
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|11
|6
|3
|20
|2
|Japan
|6
|7
|7
|20
|3
|South Korea
|4
|3
|7
|14
|4
|Kazakhstan
|3
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Thailand
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Myanmar
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Macao, China
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|Kuwait
|1
|0
|1
|2
|9
|Chinese Taipei
|0
|2
|1
|3
|10
|India
|0
|2
|0
|2
|10
|Hong Kong, China
|0
|2
|0
|2
India's two medals have both come from the women's 10m air rifle, making Elavenil the standout performer for the contingent so far. In the team event, Elavenil, Sonam and Vidarsa combined for silver behind China. India finished with 1897 points, while China took gold with 1904.2.
Elavenil then returned for the individual final and produced another strong performance. She finished with 252.4 points, with Japan's Hinata Taichi taking gold with 253.0 and South Korea's Ban Hyojin winning bronze. The narrow 0.6-point margin meant Elavenil finished the day with two silver medals.
India’s Other Key Day 2 Results
Although shooting delivered India's only medals of the day, there were several important performances across other sports. India's women's cricket team defeated Bangladesh by 114 runs to reach the final, with Shafali Verma scoring an unbeaten century. In hockey, the women's team thrashed Uzbekistan 19-0, while the men's side began its campaign with a 13-1 win over Indonesia.
India also secured a medal in women's traditional 60kg MMA, with Suchika Tariyal reaching the semifinals. The badminton teams progressed after victories, while the women's table tennis team also advanced with a win over Singapore. The men's table tennis team, however, suffered a 3-0 defeat against Iran.
With two silver medals already secured, India will now look to convert some of its strong starts and semifinal appearances into more podium finishes as the Asian Games move into Day 3. The men's 10m air rifle event will provide another major medal opportunity for the Indian shooting contingent.