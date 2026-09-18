India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: IND-W Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First

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Deepak Joshi
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Follow India Women vs Japan Women live score and updates from the Asian Games 2026 quarter-final, including wickets, runs, key moments, and match highlights

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Welcome to our live blog for the India Women vs Japan Women quarter-final at the Asian Games 2026. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will begin their title defence against hosts Japan at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Friday, September 18. The Indian team enters the contest with strong momentum after winning a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title and will look to carry that form into the knockout stage. Japan, meanwhile, will aim to make the most of home conditions and produce a memorable performance on the continental stage. This will also be the first-ever meeting between India and Japan in a Women’s T20I. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST, with the winner advancing to the semi-finals, where Bangladesh await.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: Playing XIS!

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, G Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma.

Japan: Mai Yanagida, Hinase Goto, Akari Nishimura, Ayumi Fujikawa, Erika Toguchi, Ahilya Chandel, Nonoha Yasumoto, Ayaka Kato, Haruna Iwasaki, Shimako Kato, Erika Oda.

India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: Toss Update!

India Women have won the toss and have opted to field

India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: JPN face tough challenge

Japan will look to use the home support to their advantage as they take on defending champions India in the quarter-final. However, they face a strong Indian side with plenty of experience. Japan’s bowlers will need to contain India’s aggressive opening pair, while their batters face the challenge of negotiating India’s varied bowling attack, particularly the spinners in the middle overs. With a semi-final spot at stake, Japan will need a near-perfect performance to overcome India.

India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: Squads!

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Shreyanka Patil, Bharti Fulmali, Shree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

Japan: Mai Yanagida (c), Erika Oda (vc), Ahilya Chandel, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Haruna Iwasaki, Akari Nishimura (wk), Shimako Kato, Ayaka Kato-Stafford, Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Nonoha Yasumoto, Meg Ogawa, Kurumi Ota, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi-Quinn.

India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: Live Streaming!

The India vs Japan Asian Games 2026 quarter-final will be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website.

India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: Hello!

Welcome to our live coverage of India Women vs Japan Women in the Asian Games 2026 quarter-final. India will look to take another step towards the gold medal as they face Japan in a crucial knockout clash. Stay tuned for live scores, wickets, key moments and all the major updates from the game.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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