India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: IND-W Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First

Welcome to our live blog for the India Women vs Japan Women quarter-final at the Asian Games 2026. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will begin their title defence against hosts Japan at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Friday, September 18. The Indian team enters the contest with strong momentum after winning a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title and will look to carry that form into the knockout stage. Japan, meanwhile, will aim to make the most of home conditions and produce a memorable performance on the continental stage. This will also be the first-ever meeting between India and Japan in a Women’s T20I. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST, with the winner advancing to the semi-finals, where Bangladesh await.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Sept 2026, 10:09:53 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: Playing XIS! India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, G Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma. Japan: Mai Yanagida, Hinase Goto, Akari Nishimura, Ayumi Fujikawa, Erika Toguchi, Ahilya Chandel, Nonoha Yasumoto, Ayaka Kato, Haruna Iwasaki, Shimako Kato, Erika Oda.

18 Sept 2026, 10:03:30 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: Toss Update! India Women have won the toss and have opted to field

18 Sept 2026, 09:09:31 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: JPN face tough challenge Japan will look to use the home support to their advantage as they take on defending champions India in the quarter-final. However, they face a strong Indian side with plenty of experience. Japan’s bowlers will need to contain India’s aggressive opening pair, while their batters face the challenge of negotiating India’s varied bowling attack, particularly the spinners in the middle overs. With a semi-final spot at stake, Japan will need a near-perfect performance to overcome India.

18 Sept 2026, 08:45:50 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: Squads! India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Shreyanka Patil, Bharti Fulmali, Shree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma. Japan: Mai Yanagida (c), Erika Oda (vc), Ahilya Chandel, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Haruna Iwasaki, Akari Nishimura (wk), Shimako Kato, Ayaka Kato-Stafford, Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Nonoha Yasumoto, Meg Ogawa, Kurumi Ota, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi-Quinn.

18 Sept 2026, 08:36:29 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: Live Streaming! The India vs Japan Asian Games 2026 quarter-final will be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website.