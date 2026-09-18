India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: IND-W Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First

India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: Playing XIS!
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, G Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma.
Japan: Mai Yanagida, Hinase Goto, Akari Nishimura, Ayumi Fujikawa, Erika Toguchi, Ahilya Chandel, Nonoha Yasumoto, Ayaka Kato, Haruna Iwasaki, Shimako Kato, Erika Oda.
India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: Toss Update!
India Women have won the toss and have opted to field
India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: JPN face tough challenge
Japan will look to use the home support to their advantage as they take on defending champions India in the quarter-final. However, they face a strong Indian side with plenty of experience. Japan’s bowlers will need to contain India’s aggressive opening pair, while their batters face the challenge of negotiating India’s varied bowling attack, particularly the spinners in the middle overs. With a semi-final spot at stake, Japan will need a near-perfect performance to overcome India.
India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: Squads!
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Shreyanka Patil, Bharti Fulmali, Shree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.
Japan: Mai Yanagida (c), Erika Oda (vc), Ahilya Chandel, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Haruna Iwasaki, Akari Nishimura (wk), Shimako Kato, Ayaka Kato-Stafford, Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Nonoha Yasumoto, Meg Ogawa, Kurumi Ota, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi-Quinn.
India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: Live Streaming!
The India vs Japan Asian Games 2026 quarter-final will be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website.
India Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women's Quarterfinal: Hello!
Welcome to our live coverage of India Women vs Japan Women in the Asian Games 2026 quarter-final. India will look to take another step towards the gold medal as they face Japan in a crucial knockout clash. Stay tuned for live scores, wickets, key moments and all the major updates from the game.