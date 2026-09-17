Abhishek Sharma Creates World Record With A 16-Ball Fifty Vs Afghanistan

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Abhishek Sharma smashed 76 runs during the powerplay on his way to a record-breaking 30-ball century against Afghanistan. He also hit 11 sixes, securing the second-highest tally by an Indian in a T20I innings

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India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2026 Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma smashed 76 runs in the powerplay during his sensational 30-ball century against Afghanistan. Photo: BCCI/X
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma smashed 76 runs in the powerplay during his sensational 30-ball century against Afghanistan

  • He hammered 11 sixes in the innings, marking the second-highest tally by an Indian in a T20I

  • Sharma now holds the top two spots for most sixes in a single T20I innings for India

Abhishek Sharma tore apart Afghanistan's bowling attack inside the powerplay itself, racing to 76 runs in the first six overs during the third T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday — the standout number behind his explosive 30-ball century.

The left-hander's onslaught meant India were all but out of sight before the fielding restrictions had even lifted, with Sharma single-handedly doing the bulk of the scoring as he raced from fifty to a hundred inside the same six-over burst.

It was an innings built on relentless intent from the very first ball, with Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi all failing to find a way to slow him down.

Powering that surge was a barrage of 11 sixes, the second-highest tally by any Indian batter in a T20I innings. The knock falls just short of his own record of 13 sixes, set against England in Mumbai during the Wankhede Stadium clash in 2025 — meaning Sharma now owns both the top two entries on India's list for most maximums in a single innings.

His six-hitting also pushed him past a trio of batters who had held the mark at 10 apiece — Rohit Sharma's blitz against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017, Sanju Samson's assault on South Africa in Durban in 2024, and Tilak Varma's knock against the same opposition in Johannesburg later that year. Ishan Kishan had also joined that group earlier this year with 10 sixes against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram.

Related Content
Nitish Kumar Reddy - | Photo: X/@bcci
Abhishek Sharma smashed a record-breaking 30-ball century during IND vs AFG 3rd T20I. - BCCI/X
Indian and Afghanistan players during Koh-E-Zafar event ahead of the third T20I in New Delhi - NDTV
Indian cricketers celebrating a wicket against Afghanistan in the 1st T20I 2026. - bcci/X

With a powerplay haul that eclipsed most full team totals in the format, Abhishek Sharma continues to redefine the ceiling for power-hitting in Indian T20I cricket.

Abhishek Sharma - Stats

Highest individual Runs In Powerplay Of Men’s T20Is

76*(22) - Abhishek Sharma (IND) vs AFG, Delhi, 2026

74*(25) - Kuldeep Gholiya (Portugal) vs Malta, Gibraltar, 2023

73*(22) - Travis Head (AUS) vs SCOT, Edinburgh, 2024

68*(21) - Wintley Burton (SER) vs BUL, Sofia, 2022

68*(28) - George Munsey (SCOT) vs Austria, Edinburgh, 2023

Most Sixes By An Indian Cricketer In A T20I innings

13 - Abhishek Sharma vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2025

11 - Abhishek Sharma vs AFG, Delhi, 2026

10 - Rohit Sharma vs SL, Indore, 2017

10 - Sanju Samson vs SA, Durban, 2024

10 - Tilak Varma vs SA, Johannesburg, 2024

10 - Ishan Kishan vs NZ, Thiruvananthapuram, 2026

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