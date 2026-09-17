Abhishek Sharma Creates World Record With A 16-Ball Fifty Vs Afghanistan

His six-hitting also pushed him past a trio of batters who had held the mark at 10 apiece — Rohit Sharma's blitz against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017, Sanju Samson's assault on South Africa in Durban in 2024, and Tilak Varma's knock against the same opposition in Johannesburg later that year. Ishan Kishan had also joined that group earlier this year with 10 sixes against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram.