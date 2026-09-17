Abhishek Sharma Creates History With A 30-Ball Century Against Afghanistan

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Abhishek Sharma smashed a record-breaking 30-ball century against Afghanistan in Delhi, recording the fastest T20I hundred by any batter from an ICC full-member nation

image Prefer on Google
India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2026 Abhishek Sharma Century Fastest World record
Abhishek Sharma smashed a record-breaking 30-ball century during IND vs AFG 3rd T20I. Photo: BCCI/X
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma smashed a record-breaking 30-ball century

  • It is the fastest T20I hundred by any full-member nation batter

  • Afghanistan's bowling attack had no answers as India dominated the third T20I in Delhi

Abhishek Sharma produced one of the most extraordinary innings in T20I history on Thursday, blasting a 30-ball century against Afghanistan in the third T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium — the fastest hundred by a batter from any ICC full-member nation and the fastest ever by an Indian.

The left-hander eclipsed the previous full-member benchmark of 35 balls, a mark jointly held by Rohit Sharma (vs Sri Lanka, 2017) and South Africa's David Miller (vs Bangladesh, 2017). In doing so, Abhishek also surpassed his own name in the record books — he had earlier shared the record for the fastest century by an Indian in men's T20 cricket, a 28-ball effort, though that milestone came outside the international arena.

Sharma's assault on the Afghan bowlers was relentless from the very first over. He raced to fifty off just 16 balls, tearing into Mohammad Nabi with three sixes in a single over, before continuing the carnage against Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi. By the fifth over, he was already past 60, and the hundred followed in a blur of boundaries as India cruised past 100 inside the powerplay overs.

His century is now the third-fastest in T20I history overall, and the fastest recorded against a Test-playing nation. Only two centuries have come quicker — Sahil Chauhan's 27-ball blitz for Estonia against Cyprus in 2024, and Muhammad Fahad's 29-ball hundred for Turkey against Bulgaria in 2025. Both of those knocks came against Associate opposition, making Sharma's effort against a full-member side in Afghanistan all the more significant.

Related Content
Tilak Varma Departs After Rashid Khan's Direct Hit - | Photo: X/@acb
India's Tilak Verma greets Afghanistan's Rashid Khan after India wins the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Indian cricketers celebrating a wicket against Afghanistan in the 1st T20I 2026. - bcci/X
Abhishek Sharma's fifty powered India to victory against Afghanistan in 1st T20I. - bcci/X

Abhishek Sharma - Stats

Fastest Hundreds In T20I Cricket

PlayerBallsOppositionVenue
Sahil Chauhan (Estonia)27CyprusEpiskopi
Muhammad Fahad (Turkey)29BulgariaSofia
Abhishek Sharma (India)30AfghanistanNew Delhi
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (Namibia)33NepalKirtipur
Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)33GambiaNairobi (Ruaraka)
Finn Allen (New Zealand)33South AfricaKolkata
Kushal Malla (Nepal)34MongoliaHangzhou
David Miller (South Africa)35BangladeshPotchefstroom
Rohit Sharma (India)35Sri LankaIndore

Fastest Hundred By An Indian Batter In T20I Cricket

PlayerBallsOppositionVenue
Abhishek Sharma30AfghanistanNew Delhi
Rohit Sharma35Sri LankaIndore
Abhishek Sharma37EnglandMumbai
Sanju Samson40BangladeshHyderabad
Tilak Varma41South AfricaJohannesburg

Fastest T20I Centuries Against A Test Playing Nation

PlayerBallsOppositionVenue
Abhishek Sharma30AfghanistanNew Delhi
Sikandar Raza33GambiaNairobi (Ruaraka)
Finn Allen33South AfricaKolkata
DA Miller35BangladeshPotchefstroom
Rohit Sharma35Sri LankaIndore

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories