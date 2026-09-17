Abhishek Sharma Creates History With A 30-Ball Century Against Afghanistan

Sharma's assault on the Afghan bowlers was relentless from the very first over. He raced to fifty off just 16 balls, tearing into Mohammad Nabi with three sixes in a single over, before continuing the carnage against Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi. By the fifth over, he was already past 60, and the hundred followed in a blur of boundaries as India cruised past 100 inside the powerplay overs.