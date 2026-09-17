No Chance For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India Replace Star Bowler: Check IND VS AFG 3rd T20I Toss Update And Playing XIs

India have already wrapped up the T20I series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with two wins. Afghanistan, however, have shown promise in brief spells. Azmatullah Omarzai’s 64 and Ibrahim Zadran’s 37, followed by late contributions from Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan, helped Afghanistan post respectable totals, but India’s top order chased them down comfortably.
Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have set the tone with attacking knocks, while India’s bowling has looked balanced.
Afghanistan’s concern remains their top order, with early wickets and excessive dot balls leaving them under pressure. Their players could contribute more if spread higher up the order. India’s spinners have been challenged less.
Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Is Not Playing?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been left out of the playing XI once again. When Shreyas Iyer was asked about the changes to the team, there was plenty of anticipation around Vaibhav’s inclusion. However, the youngster has been overlooked again.
Sanju Samson retains his place in the XI after his match-winning knock in the previous game. Following India’s win on September 15, Shreyas had hinted at changes to the playing XI ahead of the team’s title defence at the Asian Games. However, Vaibhav has once again missed out.
Shreyas Iyer has made one change to India’s playing XI, bringing in Yash Thakur in place of Arshdeep Singh.
India Vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I 2026: Toss Update
Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.
India Vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I 2026: Playing XIs
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi