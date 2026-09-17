No Chance For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India Replace Star Bowler: Check IND VS AFG 3rd T20I Toss Update And Playing XIs

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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India host Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series. As Shreyas Iyer announced the playing XI, he mentions Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missing out. Know why he stays out along with the toss update and the playing XIs

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Enters Rare Teen Club
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi b Photo: X/BCCI

India have already wrapped up the T20I series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with two wins. Afghanistan, however, have shown promise in brief spells. Azmatullah Omarzai’s 64 and Ibrahim Zadran’s 37, followed by late contributions from Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan, helped Afghanistan post respectable totals, but India’s top order chased them down comfortably.

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have set the tone with attacking knocks, while India’s bowling has looked balanced.

Afghanistan’s concern remains their top order, with early wickets and excessive dot balls leaving them under pressure. Their players could contribute more if spread higher up the order. India’s spinners have been challenged less.

Also Read: 'Make Smriti Mandhana Captain': India Legend Calls for Leadership Change, 'Requests' Harman to Step Down

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Is Not Playing?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been left out of the playing XI once again. When Shreyas Iyer was asked about the changes to the team, there was plenty of anticipation around Vaibhav’s inclusion. However, the youngster has been overlooked again.

Sanju Samson retains his place in the XI after his match-winning knock in the previous game. Following India’s win on September 15, Shreyas had hinted at changes to the playing XI ahead of the team’s title defence at the Asian Games. However, Vaibhav has once again missed out.

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Sanju Samson roared back to form with a sensational 22-ball 57 against Afghanistan in 2nd T20I. - BCCI/X
India's captain Shreyas Iyer, second right, shakes hand with Afghanistan players after winning in the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes the youngest Indian cricketer to play international cricket surpassing legend Sachin Tendulkar. - X/BCCI

Shreyas Iyer has made one change to India’s playing XI, bringing in Yash Thakur in place of Arshdeep Singh.

India Vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I 2026: Toss Update

Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.

India Vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I 2026: Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

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