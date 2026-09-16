'We Want To Win The Game First': Samson Reflects On Competition With Sooryavanshi After Playing Match-Winning Knock

Sanju Samson roared back to form with a sensational 22-ball 57 against Afghanistan in 2nd T20I
The impactful knock follows a recent slump and omission, marking a vital response after his fierce competition with Sooryavanshi for a regular place in the XI
Samson emphasized that while outside observers view it as a fierce rivalry, inside the dressing room it remains a healthy, team-first environment
Sanju Samson made a forceful statement in the battle for India's opening slots, blazing a 22-ball 57 in the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan in Delhi — an innings that will only intensify the selection conundrum at the top of the order, where he, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are all vying for essentially two spots.
The knock arrives against the backdrop of a form slump that had threatened to push Samson out of the picture altogether. Despite being named Player of the Tournament as India won the T20 World Cup in March, he followed it up with scores of 5, 0 and 1 across the tours of Ireland and England, and was dropped from the XI in favour of Sooryavanshi, who went on to debut in the series.
Samson was subsequently left out of the squad entirely for the Zimbabwe leg, where Sooryavanshi cemented his case further with 151 runs in three innings — including scores of 50 and 81 — to be named Player of the Series.
Samson's lone opportunity to reclaim his spot came in a dead-rubber fifth T20I against England, where he made 27 off 14, before managing just 10 off 8 in the series opener against Afghanistan. Tuesday's 57 was, in that sense, his most emphatic response yet to the question marks that had built up around him over the previous two months.
'We Want To Win The Game First'
Asked about the pressure of that three-way competition after the game, Samson acknowledged it was a genuinely difficult situation — not just for the players involved, but for the captain, coach and selectors tasked with picking between three men who are all in form and all deserving of a run. He drew on his experience leading an IPL franchise to explain that he understands exactly how tough those calls can be from the other side of the table too.
"Yeah, it’s a very challenging place to be in, I think, right from the whole team management and everyone, right from the captain, coach and selectors. It’s a very tough choice, actually. All of them are really good, all of them are performing, and all of them have to be given the right opportunity to keep performing at the international level." Samson said.
"So it’s a very tough decision. I totally understand. I lead an IPL franchise, so I know how hard these decisions are, and everyone has been performing really well." he added.
For his own part, Samson said he's learned over the years to focus only on what's within his control and to stay positive toward the very players he's competing with. Outside the dressing room, he said, it's natural to frame it as rivalry — but inside, they're teammates working toward the same goal, and individual placement is secondary to winning for the country.
"I have been in this kind of space for quite a few years, so I just know how to balance it out. Just think about what is in my control and try to be very positive with your competitors as well." he revealed.
He further explained, "I think they are competitors for the outside world, but we are a team and we are playing for a country. We want to win the game first, and then it comes down to the other individuals."
He was clear that resentment over team selection has no place in a high-performing environment, and that the healthier approach is to stay ready, support whoever gets the nod, and contribute in whatever way possible when it isn't your turn in the XI. By his own admission, that mindset has served the group well so far — and performances like Tuesday's suggest it isn't blunting anyone's hunger either.
"We try to be as positive as possible, and whoever is playing, we want them to do well. We just have to be ready for our own opportunity. We can’t sulk or be in a negative frame of mind, thinking, Yaar, mujhe nahi mila, usko kyun diya. Those kinds of mindsets don’t work here." Samson said.
"So we try to be positive and contribute in any other manner, whoever is playing. Yeah, it has been working really well." he signed off.
India will play Afghanistan in the third and final T20I on September 17, Thursday, eyeing a 3-0 whitewash