One Last Dance? Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Chapter Has One More Twist Before The Curtain Falls

Lionel Messi has been recalled to Argentina’s squad for a farewell match against Benin on October 6
The 39-year-old had announced his international retirement after Argentina’s 2026 World Cup final defeat
The Monumental Stadium will host Messi’s expected final appearance for Argentina
Lionel Messi is set to receive a final farewell in Argentina colours after being included in the national squad for a friendly against Benin on October 6.
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has confirmed that the 39-year-old will be part of the team for the fixture at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium, giving supporters another opportunity to see their captain before his international career officially comes to an end.
Messi announced his retirement from international football on August 31, shortly after Argentina’s 2026 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Spain. The decision brought the curtain down on a 20-year senior international career that began in 2005. During that period, Messi became Argentina’s record appearance-maker and leading goalscorer, registering 125 goals in 207 appearances.
Why Is Messi Returning for One Final Argentina Appearance?
Although Messi had indicated that his time with the national team was over, the AFA wanted him to have a farewell in front of the home supporters. AFA president Claudio Tapia confirmed that Messi had been invited following discussions with head coach Lionel Scaloni.
The Benin fixture will be the final game of Argentina’s three-match home schedule during the upcoming international window. The world champions are due to face Bolivia in Cordoba on September 30 before meeting Burkina Faso in Buenos Aires on October 3. Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso have been included for the final fixture against Benin.
The Monumental, home of River Plate, is expected to provide the setting for a major tribute. The AFA has also invited members of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad to attend the occasion, potentially giving Messi the opportunity to celebrate his international journey alongside several of the teammates with whom he achieved the biggest success of his career.
Messi’s Argentina Legacy Comes to an End
Messi’s international career includes three major senior trophies: the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America. The 2022 triumph in Qatar was particularly significant after Argentina had endured several painful final defeats during Messi’s earlier years with the team.
His final competitive chapter came at the 2026 World Cup, where Argentina reached the final before losing 1-0 to Spain after extra time. Messi subsequently decided that the time had come to step away, saying he had given everything he had to the national team.
Now, the October 6 meeting with Benin offers Messi a different kind of final chapter, one centred not on competition, but on celebration. The match at the Monumental is expected to mark his last appearance for Argentina and provide supporters with the farewell that the AFA believes its captain deserves.