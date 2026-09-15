Mohammad Nabi Joins Elite All-Rounder Club With Landmark Milestone In Men's T20Is During IND Vs AFG Clash

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Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Mohammad Nabi became the fourth men's cricketer to achieve the double of 2,500 runs and 100 wickets in T20 Internationals during the second match against India in Delhi. This milestone cements his legacy as one of Afghanistan's premier all-rounders

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India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I 2026 Mohammad Nabi mens all-rounder record
Mohammad Nabi achieved a new record during the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I. Photo: ACBofficials/X

  • Mohammad Nabi became the fourth men's cricketer to achieve the double of 2,500 runs and 100 wickets in T20 Internationals

  • He reached the landmark during Afghanistan's second T20I against India in Delhi, joining an elite group

  • The milestone highlights his enduring career as one of Afghanistan's premier all-rounders, despite a tough result for his team

Mohammad Nabi became only the fourth men's cricketer in history to complete the double of 2500 runs and 100 wickets in T20 Internationals, reaching the landmark during Afghanistan's 2nd T20I against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Nabi's overnight knock — an important 33 lower down the order as part of an 83-run stand with Azmatullah Omarzai that hauled Afghanistan to a competitive total in the series opener — had already pushed him close to the mark, and he got over the line in the second game to enter the exclusive list.

He now joins Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (2551 runs, 149 wickets), Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (3244 runs, 114 wickets) and Malaysia's Virandeep Singh (3402 runs, 126 wickets) as the only men to have achieved the feat, with Nabi's numbers (2501 runs, 111 wickets) rounding off the quartet.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Milestone Maiden Over To Set Tone Against Afghanistan In 2nd T20I

The milestone underlines the value of Nabi's long career as a genuine all-rounder for Afghanistan — a player who has repeatedly set the platform with the ball in hand before chipping in with vital runs in the middle order, and whose experience has been central to Afghanistan's rise as a competitive T20I side over the last decade.

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Abhishek Sharma And Sanju Samson During The Second T20I - |Photo: X/bcci
New Delhi: India's players and support staff during a practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. - (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)
Rashik Khan (left) and Abhishek Sharma (right) intereacting during the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I - X/BCCI
Abhishek Sharma's fifty powered India to victory against Afghanistan in 1st T20I. - bcci/X

It's a landmark achieved on a tough night for Afghanistan on the field, but one that will be remembered as a personal high point in a career that has done as much as anyone's to put Afghan cricket on the map.

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