The Great Thaw: Quick Melting of Himalayan Glaciers Puts Indian Economy At Risk

The reports, Changing Dynamics of Glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalaya Region from 1990 to 2020 and HKH Glacier Outlook 2026: Insights from 50 Years of Himalayan Glacier Monitoring, offer extensive evidence on how glaciers in the region have changed over time. Their findings show that glaciers have lost up to 27 metres in ice thickness since 1975, raising concerns for the nearly two billion people living downstream who rely on meltwater from the region, often described as the ‘Water Towers of Asia’.