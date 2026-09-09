Eiffel Tower-Hindu Group Row: What Is BAPS And Why Are Its Practices Under Scrutiny?

Mahant Swami Maharaj at the Eiffel Tower, during the Nagar Yatra as part of the opening celebrations of BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir Photo: X@BAPSParis

Mahant Swami Maharaj at the Eiffel Tower, during the Nagar Yatra as part of the opening celebrations of BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir Photo: X@BAPSParis