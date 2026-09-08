Eiffel Tower To Reopen After Row Over Removing Women Staff

BAPS also offered its "sincere apologies" after reports that women had been denied access to the Eiffel Tower or that female employees had been discriminated against. The organisation said the visit had been organised with Eiffel Tower staff at the start of normal opening hours to avoid disruption. "Due to the size of our delegation, the visit was arranged in conjunction with the Eiffel Tower team at the start of normal operating hours to avoid disrupting or inconveniencing others," BAPS wrote on X.