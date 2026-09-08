‘32 IAF Bases Hit’: Pakistan’s AI Video On Operation Sindoor Gets Roasted Online

Pakistan’s Air Force claimed 32 IAF bases, S-400 systems and Indian aircraft were destroyed in its new AI-generated video.
The video also depicted attacks on Parliament, Kandla Port and INS Vikrant without providing photographic or satellite evidence.
The PAF’s AI portrayal drew online mockery, with users questioning the absence of real footage supporting its claims.
Pakistan’s Air Force has released an AI-generated video claiming that it struck 32 Indian Air Force bases, destroyed several fighter aircraft and hit Parliament during Operation Sindoor, but has offered no photographs, satellite imagery or other verifiable footage to establish the extent of the alleged damage.
Released on Pakistan Air Force Day on Monday, the video presents an animated account of the May 2025 hostilities, depicting attacks on Indian military and strategic targets. According to India Today, the video claims that Pakistan destroyed two S-400 air defence systems, hit 32 IAF bases and destroyed four Rafales, one Sukhoi 30MKI, one MiG-29, one Mirage 2000 and one Heron drone. The video, however, does not show photographic or satellite evidence of the alleged destruction.
Pakistan's 'Dream Version' of Operation Sindoor
Titled Fizaon ke Pasban, the video uses animation and AI-generated visuals to depict what it presents as Pakistan’s military successes during the conflict. It shows the Pakistani Air Force allegedly jamming satellites, crippling fuel supplies and disrupting India’s national power grid.
The video also depicts strikes on Parliament, Gujarat’s Kandla Port and INS Vikrant. One of its graphics prominently declares, “32 IAF bases hit”.
The same graphic claims that four Rafales, one Sukhoi 30MKI, one MiG-29, one Mirage 2000 and one Heron drone were destroyed.
Yet the production contains no actual photographs or satellite images showing runway, aircraft or hangar damage at the locations it identifies. If 32 IAF bases had been hit as claimed, evidence of the damage would be expected to emerge through satellite imagery, photographs or other independently verifiable material.
Pakistan has not released before-and-after imagery establishing such destruction.
Pakistan has yet to provide evidence establishing the scale of damage claimed in the video, including through the country’s military leadership under Army Chief Asim Munir.
India Today reported that the PAF video relies on animation and AI visuals to portray its account of the conflict, rather than providing actual footage of the alleged destruction.
The absence of evidence is particularly notable given the scale of the claims, which include attacks on major military installations as well as Parliament and INS Vikrant.
India Released Footage of Damage
The Pakistani video can be contrasted with the material India released after Operation Sindoor.
During daily media briefings following the operation, India released visuals of its strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan. It also made public real footage showing damage inflicted on 11 Pakistani military bases.
Independent open-source intelligence (OSINT) researchers and satellite imagery analysis subsequently provided further evidence of damage at Pakistani military facilities. High-resolution satellite imagery showed cratered runways and damage to hangars at several PAF bases, including Bholari, Sargodha and Nur Khan.
India Today reported that The Washington Post described the strikes as the most extensive attack by India on Pakistani military infrastructure since the 1971 Liberation War.
Pakistan's S-400 Claim Returns
The claim that Pakistan destroyed India’s S-400 air defence systems has been among its repeated assertions since Operation Sindoor. The latest PAF video repeats the claim using AI-generated visuals.
The claim was challenged by events following the conflict. Days after the hostilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Force Station and addressed personnel while standing in front of an intact S-400 system.
The visit came after Pakistan had claimed that it had destroyed an S-400 system. The presence of the system at Adampur directly contradicted that claim.
The PAF video comes weeks after Discovery released its two-part documentary Declassified: Operation Sindoor, which featured first-hand accounts from military officials involved in the operation.
The documentary also included previously unseen footage of the operation and the damage inflicted on Pakistani military infrastructure.
PAF Video Gets Mocked Online
The PAF’s AI-heavy presentation has drawn criticism and mockery online, particularly over the absence of actual footage supporting the claims.
Another political commentator, who posts from the account Bala, said, "Actual footage of what they supposedly destroyed in India: 404 NOT FOUND. Not one real clip. Not one verifiable visual."
"At this point, Pakistan doesn't need a defence budget. Just give them an AI video generator and let them win the war on YouTube," another tweeted.
The latest claims follow a pattern that has continued since Operation Sindoor, with Pakistan repeatedly claiming that it inflicted major losses on Indian military assets and aircraft.
India Today reported that the latest PAF production adds to those claims by using AI-generated visuals to depict attacks for which the video provides no independent evidence.
The video contains explosions, military strikes and claims of extensive destruction, but no photographs or satellite imagery demonstrating that the alleged damage occurred. By contrast, India released footage of damage to Pakistani military infrastructure, while satellite imagery analysed by independent OSINT researchers provided further evidence of strikes at locations including Bholari, Sargodha and Nur Khan.
In other words, while India showed the damage, Pakistan’s latest video shows the graphics.