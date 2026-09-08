‘32 IAF Bases Hit’: Pakistan’s AI Video On Operation Sindoor Gets Roasted Online

Released on Pakistan Air Force Day on Monday, the video presents an animated account of the May 2025 hostilities, depicting attacks on Indian military and strategic targets. According to India Today, the video claims that Pakistan destroyed two S-400 air defence systems, hit 32 IAF bases and destroyed four Rafales, one Sukhoi 30MKI, one MiG-29, one Mirage 2000 and one Heron drone. The video, however, does not show photographic or satellite evidence of the alleged destruction.