BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Lists Roads To Avoid

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the BRICS Summit 2026, with more than 35 roads under traffic controls and 22 diversion points identified.
Motorists have been advised to avoid several major roads, while the Metro is strongly recommended for airport-bound travellers and alternative routes have been suggested for New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations.
Roadside parking within 200 metres of controlled roads will be prohibited, while police are also stepping up inter-state coordination, border checks and surveillance during the summit.
The Delhi Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, with more than 35 roads expected to come under traffic controls and 22 diversion points identified across the national capital. The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam from September 11 to 13, with restrictions aimed at ensuring the movement of VIP convoys while minimising inconvenience to the public.
Which Roads Will Be Affected During BRICS Summit?
An advisory issued by the Delhi Police says that over 35 roads will be controlled, with 22 diversion points and special vehicular regulations.
The Delhi Police specifically advises motorists to avoid a number of roads, including Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Tej Bahadur Road, Janpath, Sardar Patel Marg, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, Kautilya Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Safdarjung Road and Neela Gumbad.
The advisory also lists roads around Connaught Place, Mandi House, Lodhi Road, Barakhamba Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Road and other parts of central Delhi where traffic diversions or restrictions will be in force.
It also recommends the Metro for reaching the airport because of traffic restrictions.
There are 22 diversion points, including locations around Dr Dinesh Dalmiya Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Outer Circle, Janpath/Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Tolstoy Marg, Moti Bagh Flyover, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Lodhi Road/Rahim Marg, Neela Gumbad and others.
What Are The Alternative Routes And Travel Advisories?
To minimise inconvenience during the summit, Delhi Police has advised commuters to use public transport and follow designated alternative routes. Metro services have been strongly recommended for airport-bound travellers in view of the traffic restrictions. Alternative routes have also been suggested for commuters travelling to New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations.
The advisory also warns motorists against roadside parking within 200 metres of controlled roads and asks commuters to follow instructions issued by traffic personnel. Public transport and buses will be allowed to operate, with diversions wherever required.
An inter-state coordination meeting was held on Monday to review security, law and order, and traffic preparedness in connection with the upcoming BRICS Summit-2026, PTI reported. The meeting was chaired by Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range, Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, and attended by senior police officers.
Officers discussed measures to ensure seamless coordination between neighbouring districts during the summit, with focus on intelligence sharing, border vigilance, traffic management and emergency response.
The meeting also reviewed 24x7 joint checking and intensified surveillance at inter-state border points with Ghaziabad and Noida, police told PTI.
Tenant and servant verification and security checks at hotels, guest houses, paying guest accommodations, cyber cafes and other sensitive locations were also discussed.
Police also planned enhanced surveillance against drones, paragliders and other remote-controlled flying objects.
Coordination between Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad traffic police regarding restrictions, diversions, border checking and movement of vehicles was reviewed, the official said, according to PTI.