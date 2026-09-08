Day In Pics: September 08, 2026

SDRF and Fire services personnel during a rescue operation after two children were allegedly swept away by a strong current in a drain, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. | Photo: PTI
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An aerial view shows the partially submerged Punpun area following a rise in the water level of the Punpun river, in Patna, Bihar. | Photo: PTI
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An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Nadia, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI
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Police personnel keep vigil on site following the collapse of a multi-storey building housing a PG, at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
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People pay floral tributes to Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika on his birth centenary function at the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha in Guwahati, Assam. | Photo: PTI
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Hariram Gupta, second left, owner of the Satya Niketan building that collapsed on Sunday and claimed the lives of seven people, and his son Mahesh Gupta arrested by police, in New Delhi. | Photo: Handout via PTI