Day In Pics: September 08, 2026

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Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 08, 2026

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2 children swept away in Haridwar
SDRF and Fire services personnel during a rescue operation after two children were allegedly swept away by a strong current in a drain, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. | Photo: PTI
1/5
Weather: Water level rises in Bihars Patna
An aerial view shows the partially submerged Punpun area following a rise in the water level of the Punpun river, in Patna, Bihar. | Photo: PTI
2/5
Ganesh Chaturthi preps in WBs Nadia
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Nadia, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI
3/5
Satya Niketan building collapse
Police personnel keep vigil on site following the collapse of a multi-storey building housing a PG, at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
4/5
Bhupen Hazarikas birth anniversary
People pay floral tributes to Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika on his birth centenary function at the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha in Guwahati, Assam. | Photo: PTI
5/5
Police arrest Hariram Gupta
Hariram Gupta, second left, owner of the Satya Niketan building that collapsed on Sunday and claimed the lives of seven people, and his son Mahesh Gupta arrested by police, in New Delhi. | Photo: Handout via PTI

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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