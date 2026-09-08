Delhi CM Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Injured, Unsafe Building To Be Demolished Near Satya Niketan

Adjacent building near the Satya Niketan collapse site will be demolished after being declared unsafe.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced ₹5 lakh aid for those injured in the collapse.
The Delhi government will bear the entire treatment cost of the injured.
A building next to the PG accommodation that collapsed and killed seven people in Delhi's Satya Niketan locality will be demolished tomorrow after civic officials found it unsafe, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.
Gupta also announced ₹5 lakh in financial aid for those injured in the collapse. She said the Delhi government would bear the entire treatment cost of the injured.
She handed over cheques to the families of the injured at AIIMS Trauma Centre earlier in the day.
Injuries And Treatment
Gupta met the injured at the hospital. "I have met the injured children. Twelve people were brought out in an injured state; seven of them were found dead," Gupta said, as India Today reported.
She said one injured labourer remained hospitalised with a serious leg injury but was doing well. Two children were also being treated and were expected to be discharged. Another child remained in the ICU in more serious condition.
"We have assured them that the best possible medical care will be provided and that the government will offer full support and assistance," Gupta said.
Gupta said on Tuesday that the structure next to the collapsed PG accommodation will be demolished tomorrow. She also said the Delhi government would bear the entire treatment cost of the injured.