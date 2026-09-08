Delhi CM Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Injured, Unsafe Building To Be Demolished Near Satya Niketan

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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A neighbouring structure declared unsafe will be demolished, while the Delhi government will bear treatment costs and provide ₹5 lakh assistance to those injured in the collapse

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at building collapse site
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and state Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at site during a rescue operation on the second day after a 50-year-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan near Delhi University’s south campus. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Summary of this article

  • Adjacent building near the Satya Niketan collapse site will be demolished after being declared unsafe.

  • Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced ₹5 lakh aid for those injured in the collapse.

  • The Delhi government will bear the entire treatment cost of the injured.

A building next to the PG accommodation that collapsed and killed seven people in Delhi's Satya Niketan locality will be demolished tomorrow after civic officials found it unsafe, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

Gupta also announced ₹5 lakh in financial aid for those injured in the collapse. She said the Delhi government would bear the entire treatment cost of the injured.

She handed over cheques to the families of the injured at AIIMS Trauma Centre earlier in the day.

Building collapses in south Delhi's Satya Niketan - | Photo: Handout via PTI
Delhi Building Collapse: Fear Grips Satya Niketan As Students Move Out, MCD Flags Dangerous Structures

By Outlook News Desk

Injuries And Treatment

Gupta met the injured at the hospital. "I have met the injured children. Twelve people were brought out in an injured state; seven of them were found dead," Gupta said, as India Today reported.

She said one injured labourer remained hospitalised with a serious leg injury but was doing well. Two children were also being treated and were expected to be discharged. Another child remained in the ICU in more serious condition.

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"We have assured them that the best possible medical care will be provided and that the government will offer full support and assistance," Gupta said.

Gupta said on Tuesday that the structure next to the collapsed PG accommodation will be demolished tomorrow. She also said the Delhi government would bear the entire treatment cost of the injured.

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