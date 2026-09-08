It is important to recall Article 326. It does more than place adult suffrage at the heart of our constitutional design. It declares that every citizen who satisfies the prescribed age and other qualifications “shall be entitled to be registered as a voter”. Registration, therefore, is not merely an administrative facility; it is the means by which a constitutional entitlement becomes effective. The question is not simply whether an official has followed the prescribed procedure, but whether every eligible citizen has been given a fair, practical and meaningful opportunity to remain registered as a voter.