Clean electoral rolls are essential, but the scale of SIR exclusions raises questions about methodology and accountability.
Verification can burden citizens unequally, particularly migrants, tenants, elderly voters and those with inconsistent documentation.
The test of SIR is not how many names are deleted, but whether every eligible voter remains registered through due process and transparency.
An election begins long before the first vote is cast. It begins with the electoral roll. A citizen may walk to the polling station on election day, but if her name is missing from the roll, democracy stops at the door.
That is why the present debate over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) should not be reduced to a quarrel between those who want “clean” rolls and those who oppose verification. Nobody can object to accurate electoral rolls. It is an essential legal requirement. Dead voters must be removed, duplicate entries deleted, and people who have permanently shifted should not remain enrolled at an old address. Electoral-roll integrity is the foundation of a credible election.
The real issue is how accuracy is achieved, who bears the burden of proving it, and what happens when the State gets it wrong.
The scale of the present exercise has understandably caused concern. Across the SIR phases, more than 13 crore names have been left out of draft rolls. Delhi’s electorate fell at the draft stage from about 1.45 crore to 97.5 lakh; Maharashtra’s from about 9.78 crore to 7.71 crore. These are draft exclusions, not final deletions. Claims and objections may restore many names, and that distinction is important. But the magnitude raises a legitimate question. Electoral rolls are continuously updated through annual revisions, additions, deletions and corrections by Booth Level Officers. If that machinery was functioning reasonably well, how have discrepancies of this order accumulated so suddenly?
Either the earlier rolls, including those used for the 2024 general election, contained extraordinary levels of error, or the present methodology is producing extraordinary levels of exclusion. Neither possibility should be brushed aside.
The Supreme Court has upheld the validity of the SIR conducted in Bihar. The more consequential issue, however, was not whether the Election Commission has the power to revise electoral rolls, but how far that power extends. The Court drew an important boundary: the Commission may undertake a limited inquiry into citizenship for deciding electoral eligibility, but it does not become the final authority for determining citizenship itself.
It is important to recall Article 326. It does more than place adult suffrage at the heart of our constitutional design. It declares that every citizen who satisfies the prescribed age and other qualifications “shall be entitled to be registered as a voter”. Registration, therefore, is not merely an administrative facility; it is the means by which a constitutional entitlement becomes effective. The question is not simply whether an official has followed the prescribed procedure, but whether every eligible citizen has been given a fair, practical and meaningful opportunity to remain registered as a voter.
Large verification exercises affect citizens unequally. A middle-class voter with a stable address, digital access and documents can usually navigate a correction process. A migrant worker, tenant, elderly person, married woman who has changed residence, daily-wage worker or citizen with inconsistent spellings across old records may find the same process formidable. An ostensibly neutral system may still impose unequal practical burdens.
This is why “not found” cannot automatically mean “not entitled”. A person does not cease to exist because a Booth Level Officer did not find him at home. Nor should an inability to immediately produce an old document convert the right to vote into a documentary obstacle course.
The Assam NRC offers a cautionary lesson. Its final list excluded 19.06 lakh people after years of verification, including more than 12 lakh Bengali-speaking Hindus, defeating the intended purpose of identifying Bangladeshi Muslim immigrants.
That is relevant to the current fear that electoral verification may become a proxy debate about “infiltrators” or particular communities. The Election Commission must be uncompromising here. Electoral-roll revision cannot become citizenship adjudication by shorthand, still less a tool of communal suspicion. Eligibility must be decided individual by individual, according to law, evidence and due process.
The Commission may demonstrate how many forms were distributed, how many officials were deployed and how many names were removed. But public confidence requires more: transparent reasons for exclusions, proper notice, accessible hearings, speedy restoration of wrongly omitted voters, disaggregated data on the reasons for exclusion, and patient engagement with political parties and civil society. Trust cannot be demanded by a constitutional institution. It has to be earned through conduct.
Most importantly, the success of the SIR cannot be measured by how many names it deletes. The only meaningful test is whether every eligible citizen remains on the roll and every ineligible entry is removed, with transparency and due process.
An inflated electoral roll is unacceptable, especially if it contains illegal immigrants. But an artificially depleted one is potentially more damaging. A wrong inclusion can be challenged. A wrong exclusion can deprive a citizen of her constitutional right.
India has built one of the world’s most remarkable electoral systems because, at its best, it has gone extraordinary distances to reach the voter. That philosophy should not now be reversed by requiring the voter to travel extraordinary distances to prove that he exists.
The electoral roll is not merely a register of names. It is the democratic doorway to the Republic. The health of Indian democracy will depend not on how aggressively that doorway is guarded, but on how easily every citizen entitled to enter can still get through it.
(The views expressed are personal.)