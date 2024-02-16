Book Excerpt: The Opaque Electoral Bonds

If any foreign country is financing our elections, it will now be a protected secret.We have seen how foreign interference in other countries’ elections is a reality. Even a superpower such as the US could not protect itself from this transgression, that too from its declared enemy number one.This is a serious concern, indeed a blot, on any democracy’s electoral system.

The Supreme Court’s concern about the possibility of misuse of funds is very pertinent.We need transparency, both about the source of income and its expenditure.The Election Commission has been demanding that a law be passed to make political parties liable to get their accounts audited by an auditor from a panel suggested by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) or the Election Commission, and not by their party cardholders, who only whitewash the accounts.

I think the best way forward is simple—don’t abolish electoral bonds if you don’t want to, just disclose the identities of the donors and the recipients.This is something the government could do in thirty seconds. Since it is futile to expect the government to do it, the Supreme Court could have easily ordered this and clinched the issue. One wishes the highest court of the land would consider this case as one of national importance and show some urgency.