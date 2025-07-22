WATCH | Bihar Elections 2025: What Are Women Voters and Leaders Saying?

In the heart of Bihar, democracy is not a distant idea. It is lived daily by women whose names will never make headlines—women who vote, organise and survive with quiet urgency. Across caste, religion and location, their lives reveal what participation looks like—whether the state is absent or present—and even when the most fragile thing they hold is hope.
For these women, voting is not allegiance. It’s leverage—shaped in community kitchens, panchayat meetings, and migrant households where survival itself is political.
Despite such challenges, there is a slow but significant shift that is underway—women have entered the political sphere in Bihar.
In Darbhanga, Reshma Ara, who was elected mukhiya at age 30 four years ago, is a visible figure of authority. Her presence disrupts stereotypes—a veiled woman asserting accountability, demanding updates, and standing firm.
Rashmi Chaudhary sits at the front of every panchayat meeting as the sarpanch of Nadi village. With no party backing and limited funds, she pushes ahead—focusing on roads, water, and education.
Watch the full video to know more.