Sports News July 23 Highlights: PV Sindhu Beats World No. 6 Tomoka Miyazaki; Venus Williams Scripts History

“When the European T20 League came about, I saw a market primed for a professional T20 league. I truly feel we can make a difference here, and that’s why I chose this as my foray into proper cricket. The ETPL is being played in three very unique and iconic countries—Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands. These are all World Cup-playing teams and have been giant killers at various points in time. With cricket now being introduced in the Olympics, this feels like the right moment. These three markets are screaming for their own professional T20 leagues. Most ICC nations already have them. This league can serve as a launch-pad for local talent who can rise through the ranks and break onto the world stage. I believe the talent exists; it’s the platform that’s missing. I hope, God willing, ETPL will provide that.”