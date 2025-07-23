Sports News July 23 Highlights: PV Sindhu Beats World No. 6 Tomoka Miyazaki; Venus Williams Scripts History

Sports LIVE Today: West Indies Set 173-Run Target For Aussies
Asked to bat first, West Indies have set a 173-run target for Australia in the second T20I match of the bilateral series in Jamaica. This is Andre Russell's farewell T20I match and he made a quick 36 off just 15 balls. Brandon King also hit a half-century.
Sports LIVE Today: England Women Enter UEFA Euro 2025 Final
England are on the brink yet again, having narrowly avoided elimination to reach another Women's European Championship final. The defending champions broke Italy's hearts with a 2-1 victory after extra time in their semifinal on Tuesday. Chloe Kelly scored the decisive goal in the 119th minute, converting the rebound after Italy goalkeeper Laura Giuliani saved her penalty kick. Italy was forced into extra time when substitute Michelle Agyemang equalised deep into stoppage time. Both Kelly and Agyemang played crucial roles in England's remarkable comeback during the quarterfinals against Sweden. England will now defend its title in Sunday’s final in Basel against either world champions Spain or Germany, who will compete in their semifinal on Wednesday in Zurich.
Sports LIVE Today: India Women's Doubles Match At China Open
Panda Sisters (Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda) are in action in their Round of 32 match at the China Open Badminton 2025 against Hong Kong pair of Pui Lam Yeung and Ting Yeung Nga. Indian duo has lost the first set and trying their best in the second set.
Sports LIVE Today: Panda Sisters Lose Round Of 32 Match In China Open Badminton
Panda Sisters (Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda) lost their second set as well against Hong Kong pair of Pui Lam Yeung and Ting Yeung Nga in the round of 32 match of the China Open 2025 women's doubles. They are knocked out of the tournament after a two-set defeat.
Sports LIVE Today: Australia Beat West Indies By 8 Wickets In 2nd T20I
Australia have beaten West Indies by eight wickets in the second T20I match of the ongoing five-match bilateral series. They asked Windies to bat first and restricted them to 172 runs in Jamaica. Then they chased down the target successfully with the help of unbeaten fifties from Cameron Green and Josh Inglis.
Sports LIVE Today: PV Sindhu Takes Lead In Set 1
PV Sindhu has taken a lead in the round of 32 match against Tomoka Miyazaki at the China Open 2025. Indian ace shuttler is eyeing a win against the world no. 6.
Sports LIVE Today: Jeremie Frimpong Comments On Liverpool Move
Ahead of the Premier League 2025-26 season, Jeremie Frimpong reflected on his move to Liverpool. The Dutch full-back spoke about how smoothly the transfer came together, shared his ambitions for the years ahead at Anfield, and delivered a message of gratitude and commitment to the Liverpool supporters.
Sports LIVE Today: Indian Athletes Miss World University Games Due To Official Blunder
A badminton team consisting of 12 players was sent to Germany for an event; however, six players were not allowed to participate because the officials did not submit all the names correctly during the managers' meeting on July 16. According to a report by the PTI news agency, the meeting was attended by officials from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), BV Rao and Ajit Mohan.
The six badminton players who missed the chance to compete for a medal at the World University Games are Rohan Kumar, Darshan Pujari, Aditi Bhatt, Abhinash Mohanty, Viraj Kuvale, and Alisha Khan.
In a separate incident, 400m sprinter Devyaniba Zala reported that her name was missing from the start list at the World University Games, despite being included in the official entry list. The 23-year-old athlete from Saurashtra also stated on Instagram that she had paid ₹2.5 lakhs to participate in the event and shared proof of her name being part of the official list.
Sports LIVE Today: ETPL Can Serve As A Launch-Pad For Local Talent, Says Abhishek Bachchan
In an exclusive interaction with BBC, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Abhishek Bachchan shares his thoughts on the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), which he co-owns. The tournament, sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is set to launch in 2026. Bachchan also reflects on the evolution of the IPL, his passion for sports films, and more.
“When the European T20 League came about, I saw a market primed for a professional T20 league. I truly feel we can make a difference here, and that’s why I chose this as my foray into proper cricket. The ETPL is being played in three very unique and iconic countries—Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands. These are all World Cup-playing teams and have been giant killers at various points in time. With cricket now being introduced in the Olympics, this feels like the right moment. These three markets are screaming for their own professional T20 leagues. Most ICC nations already have them. This league can serve as a launch-pad for local talent who can rise through the ranks and break onto the world stage. I believe the talent exists; it’s the platform that’s missing. I hope, God willing, ETPL will provide that.”
Sports LIVE Today: PV Sindhu Enters Round Of 16 At China Open
Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Tomoka Miyazaki 2-1 in the round of 32 match in women's singles at the China Open 2025 and entered the second round. She is the first Indian women in the second round. Unnati Hooda will face Kirsty Gilmour in her round of 32 match later today.
Sports LIVE Today: FIFA Tournaments
Out of eight FIFA tournaments, two are done and dusted. Brazil have won the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup and Chelsea have won the FIFA Club World Cup for this year. Now, six FIFA tournaments are left, namely, FIFA U-20 World Cup, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, FIFA U-17 World Cup, FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup, FIFA Arab Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
Sports LIVE Today: Sat-Chi Enters Round Of 16 In China Open
The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have won their round of 32 match in straight sets against Mitsuhashi and Okamura. They are the only Indian pair in men's doubles at the China Open 2025.
Sports LIVE Today: Karthi Eyes India Comeback
Tamil Nadu forward Karthi Selvam is hopeful of earning a recall to the Senior India men’s hockey squad after gaining valuable experience on the recent India 'A' tour of Europe, which he believes has boosted his chances of donning national colours again.
Karthi, who last represented the senior India side at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai in 2023, said the exposure and the specific inputs he received from the coaching staff have given him fresh belief to push for a place in the core group.
Sports LIVE Today: Venus Williams Scripts History
Venus Williams made history by becoming the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match in professional tennis. At the age of 45, she showcased her signature powerful serves and groundstrokes, defeating Peyton Stearns, who is 22 years her junior, with a score of 6-3, 6-4 at the DC Open on Tuesday night. This marked Williams' first singles victory in nearly two years.
The only woman older than Williams to win a match is Martina Navratilova, who achieved this feat at age 47 in 2004.
Williams, a former No. 1-ranked player, had not participated in a singles match since March 2024 in Miami, having taken time off for surgery to remove uterine fibroids. Her last singles win prior to this week was in August 2023 in Cincinnati. Until her recent match, she had been listed as "inactive" by the WTA Tour.
Sports LIVE Today: IND U19 Vs ENG U19, 2nd Youth Test Day 4
While we await the start of the fourth India vs England Test in Manchester, the teams' junior counterparts are set to culminate their Youth Test series in Chelmsford. The hosts have surged ahead in the game after triggering an Indian lower-order collapse, and led by 123 runs with all 10 wickets intact at stumps on Day 3. Follow the live updates from the fourth and final day of the India U-19 vs England U-19 match in our dedicated blog.
Sports LIVE Today: Unnati Hooda Enters Round Of 16 In China Open
Indian shuttler Unnati Hooda defeated Kirsty Gilmour in straight sets in the round of 32 match to enter the second round. PV Sindhu is another Indian player in the second round. Hooda won her match with the score of 21-11, 21-16.
