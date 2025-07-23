IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Highlights, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: Match Drawn As Rain Plays Spoilsport In Chelmsford | India 290/6

India finally get the breakthrough, as Aditya Rawat catches Adam Thomas (93) off his own bowling. The England colts' opener falls seven short of a hundred, but his partner BJ Dawkins gets past the milestone and is still batting at 113. Alongside him is captain Thomas Rew (10 not out), who is at the crease following Ben Mayes' dismissal. The visitors go to lunch trailing by 256 runs, with two sessions to come.