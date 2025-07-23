IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Highlights, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: Match Drawn As Rain Plays Spoilsport In Chelmsford | India 290/6

IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: Greetings!
Hello and welcome to everyone joining us this Wednesday. While we await the start of the fourth India vs England Test in Manchester, the teams' junior counterparts are set to culminate their Youth Test series in Chelmsford. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates of the India Under-19 vs England Under-19 match.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: Start Time, Streaming
Barring rain and/or a wet outfield, Day 4 is scheduled to begin at 3:30pm IST. The India U-19 vs England U-19, 2nd Youth Test is being live streamed on the Essex Cricket YouTube channel for free in India. It is not being telecast on any TV channel in the country.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: Meanwhile...
Over in Manchester, India have lost the toss and been made to bat first. India make three changes to their playing XI, bringing in Sai Sudharsan for Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur for Nitish Reddy, and Anshul Kamboj for Akash Deep. Check out the playing XIs of both teams.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: Playing XIs
England U19: BJ Dawkins, Adam Thomas, Rocky Flintoff, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (c/wk), Ekansh Singh, Ralphie Albert, James Minto, Alex Green, Aaryan Sawant, Alex French
India U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Rahul Kumar, RS Ambrish, Henil Patel, Naman Pushpak, Kanishk Chouhan, Aditya Rawat, Harvansh Pangalia
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: Fifty For Thomas
Play starts on time in Chelmsford with no morning rain, thankfully. Adam Thomas soon goes past the 50-run mark and his opening partner BJ Dawkins is also nearing it, as the partnership crosses 100 too. India must break this pair soon to try and limit the damage.
ENG U19: 106/0 (27)
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: No Respite For India
Adam Thomas and BJ Dawkins are motoring along nicely, stretching the England lead in the process. Both England colts openers are now in their 70s and the lead is up to 172. The match appears headed for a draw, at this rate.
ENG U19: 142/0 (36)
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: Lead Past 200
The Dawkins-Thomas show continues in Chelmsford. India have not found breakthrough in the morning and boy, have the English openers made them pay. Dawkins, in fact, is now in his 90s and the hosts' lead crosses the 200-run mark.
ENG U19: 176/0 (44)
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: Lunch Update
India finally get the breakthrough, as Aditya Rawat catches Adam Thomas (93) off his own bowling. The England colts' opener falls seven short of a hundred, but his partner BJ Dawkins gets past the milestone and is still batting at 113. Alongside him is captain Thomas Rew (10 not out), who is at the crease following Ben Mayes' dismissal. The visitors go to lunch trailing by 256 runs, with two sessions to come.
ENG U19: 226/2 (52)
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: ENG 235/2 (54 Overs)
Aditya Rawat, who struck twice before Lunch, resumed after the break with the same intensity, supported by RS Ambrish from the other end. England, despite the setbacks, maintained their aggressive approach, continuing to search for quick runs rather than consolidating.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: ENG 244/3 (58 Overs)
Aditya Rawat continues to make an impact with the ball, removing Thomas Rew for 19 off 15 deliveries. It’s another timely breakthrough for India as Rocky Flintoff walks in to join BJ Dawkins, who remains solid on 122 off 170. The hosts will look to build around Dawkins, while India aim to capitalise on this opening.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: ENG 282/4
Pushpak strikes at a crucial moment to end a magnificent knock from BJ Dawkins, who departs for 136 off 184 balls. Looking to accelerate, Dawkins attempted a big heave over mid-on but mistimed it, offering a simple catch. His innings was the backbone of England’s resistance, filled with grit and class, but Pushpak’s timely breakthrough gives India a much-needed opening.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: ENG 324/5 Declare
England have declared their second innings on 324/5, setting India a challenging target of 355. The signs were clear as England embraced a devil-may-care approach, with Ekansh Singh smashing 20 off just six deliveries and Aaryan Sawant contributing a brisk 13 off six. The final 10 overs were carnage, yielding 98 runs at an astonishing run rate of 9.80, underlining England’s intent to put India under pressure with ample time left in the match.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: IND 0/1 (1.0 Overs)
Disaster for India right at the start of their chase! Cameron Green steams in and strikes with his very first delivery. A short ball aimed at the body, Suryavanshi goes for an ambitious pull, but only manages a bottom edge that ricochets onto his stumps. He stands in stunned disbelief before trudging off. A horror start as India lose a wicket without a run on the board.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: IND 54/1 (7.0 Overs)
Skipper Ayush Mhatre is on a roll and batting in attacking mode, racing to 44 off just 20 deliveries with Vihaan Malhotra providing the assistance of 9 from 21 deliveries that India needs in the chase .
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: India U19 Need 284 For Victory
Skipper Ayush Mhatre is batting after scoring his fifty as India U19 require another 284 for victory. Vihaan Malhotra is supporting from the other end.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: Ayush Mhatre Taking After English Bowlers
Ayush Mhatre is taking the attack to the English bowlers with some belligerent hitting. The skipper has moved into the 70s and some lusty blows could see him in the triple-figure mark.
Score after 12 overs
IND U-19 93/1
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: Tea Break
India U19 - 279 & 111/2 (15), need 244 runs at tea.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: Ayush Mhatre Is Leading By Example
This would be some run-chase if India U-19 do see off the target. Ayush Mhatre is leading by example as the captain scored a century that too in 64 balls!
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: Ayush Mhatre Out For 126
Ayush Mhatre is out for 126 as with that have India's hopes! They are five down and ENG U19 have gained a foothold in this match now.
Score after 35 overs
INDU19 254-5
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: India In Deep Trouble
Six down and India U19 still require under 100 runs to win. Hopes now remain on Harvansh Pangalia who is batting on 17 runs. With the lower-batting at play, England bowlers will fancy their chances.
Score after 38 overs
INDU19 266-6
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: India In Sight Of Victory
Harvansh Pangalia is playing a gem of an innings here as his cameo of 39 not out has steered IND U19 towards victory. Four wickets remain but the visitors need 65 runs for win.
Score after 43 overs
INDU19 290-6
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: Bad Light Stops Play
Bad light has stopped play and the players are off field now.
India 290/6
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 4: Match Drawn
India U19 - 279 & 290/6 (43)
ENGU19 309 & 324/5 d