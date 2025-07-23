National

Day In Pics: July 23, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 23, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Opposition MLAs protest against SIR
Opposition MLAs protest against SIR | Photo: PTI

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar with opposition MLAs stages a protest against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound state during the Monsoon session of the state Assembly, in Patna.

2/17
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav and other parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc stage a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

3/17
Water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna recede
Water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna recede | Photo: PTI

People clean the Bade Hanuman Temple as the water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna recede, in Prayagraj.

4/17
Traffic jam in Delhi
Traffic jam in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Heavy traffic movement as 'kanwariyas' return after collecting the holy water of River Ganga for Lord Shiva's worship, in New Delhi.

5/17
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: AP/Shahbaz Khan

Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gaurav Gogoi, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, RJD MP Manoj Jha and other parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc stage a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

6/17
Bal Gangadhar Tilaks birth anniversary
Bal Gangadhar Tilak's birth anniversary | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party MP Pramod Tiwari and others during a ceremony to pay tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary, at Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi.

7/17
Weather: Rain in Delhi
Weather: Rain in Delhi | Photo: PTI

'Kanwariyas' during rainfall as they return after collecting the holy water of River Ganga for Lord Shiva's worship, in New Delhi.

8/17
Traffic jam in Mumbai
Traffic jam in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in traffic jam due to rainfall, on Western Express Highway in Mumbai.

9/17
FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025
FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 | Photo: FIDE/Andrei Anosov via PTI

India's Koneru Humpy during semifinal chess match against China’s Tingjie Lei at FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025, in Batumi, Georgia.

10/17
Increase in water level of Ganga river
Increase in water level of Ganga river | Photo: PTI

People move to a safer place amid flood-like conditions due to an increase in the water level of the Ganga river during the monsoon season, in Patna. An alert was issued for several districts of Bihar on Sunday for flood-like conditions.

11/17
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

12/17
PM Modi emplanes for London
PM Modi emplanes for London | Photo: @NarendraModi on YT via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he emplanes for London, in New Delhi.

13/17
Sawan Shivratri
'Sawan Shivratri' | Photo: PTI

Devotees perform rituals for Lord Shiva's worship on 'Sawan Shivratri', in Ghaziabad.

14/17
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Union Minister Chirag Paswan speaks to the media during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

15/17
Sawan Shivratri in Gurugram
Sawan Shivratri | Photo: PTI

Devotees gather to offer prayers at a temple on the occasion of 'sawan shivratri', in Gurugram.

16/17
Mirage-2000s evacuation from Mauritius in 2004
Mirage-2000's evacuation from Mauritius in 2004 | Photo: PTI

Indian Air Force's Mirage-2000 jet takes off from Mauritius in 2004. The jet which had crash-landed in Port Louis on Oct. 4, 2004, was stuck in Mauritius for 22 days before being evacuated.

17/17
Mirage-2000s evacuation from Mauritius in 2004 Sqn Ldr Jaspreet Singh
Mirage-2000's evacuation from Mauritius in 2004 Sqn Ldr Jaspreet Singh | Photo: PTI

Sqn Ldr Jaspreet Singh stands near an aircraft, not the one which he flew back from Mauritius. Singh conducted three mid-air refuelings to bring back a repaired Mirage-2000 from Mauritius in 2004. The jet which had crash-landed in Port Louis on Oct. 4, 2004, was stuck in the country for 22 days before being evacuated.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal