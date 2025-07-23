Day In Pics: July 23, 2025

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar with opposition MLAs stages a protest against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound state during the Monsoon session of the state Assembly, in Patna.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav and other parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc stage a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
People clean the Bade Hanuman Temple as the water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna recede, in Prayagraj.
Heavy traffic movement as 'kanwariyas' return after collecting the holy water of River Ganga for Lord Shiva's worship, in New Delhi.
Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gaurav Gogoi, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, RJD MP Manoj Jha and other parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc stage a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party MP Pramod Tiwari and others during a ceremony to pay tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary, at Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi.
'Kanwariyas' during rainfall as they return after collecting the holy water of River Ganga for Lord Shiva's worship, in New Delhi.
Vehicles stuck in traffic jam due to rainfall, on Western Express Highway in Mumbai.
India's Koneru Humpy during semifinal chess match against China’s Tingjie Lei at FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025, in Batumi, Georgia.
People move to a safer place amid flood-like conditions due to an increase in the water level of the Ganga river during the monsoon season, in Patna. An alert was issued for several districts of Bihar on Sunday for flood-like conditions.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he emplanes for London, in New Delhi.
Devotees perform rituals for Lord Shiva's worship on 'Sawan Shivratri', in Ghaziabad.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan speaks to the media during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Devotees gather to offer prayers at a temple on the occasion of 'sawan shivratri', in Gurugram.
Indian Air Force's Mirage-2000 jet takes off from Mauritius in 2004. The jet which had crash-landed in Port Louis on Oct. 4, 2004, was stuck in Mauritius for 22 days before being evacuated.
Sqn Ldr Jaspreet Singh stands near an aircraft, not the one which he flew back from Mauritius. Singh conducted three mid-air refuelings to bring back a repaired Mirage-2000 from Mauritius in 2004. The jet which had crash-landed in Port Louis on Oct. 4, 2004, was stuck in the country for 22 days before being evacuated.