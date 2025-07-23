Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Montpellier and finish on the Mont Ventoux, France.
Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar also took the best climbers dotted jersey after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Montpellier and finish on the Mont Ventoux, France.
France's Valentin Paret Peintre crosses the finish line to win the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Montpellier and finish on the Mont Ventoux, France.
Spain's Enric Mas strains as he rides breakaway during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Montpellier and finish on the Mont Ventoux, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, follows Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard as they climb Mont Ventoux during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Montpellier and finish on the Mont Ventoux, France.
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard follows Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, who accelerates in the last kilometer of the Mont Ventoux climb during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Montpellier and finish on the Mont Ventoux, France.
Sepp Kuss of the U.S., left, sets the pace for team leader Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, second left, while Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and teammate Britain's Adam Yates follow during the last kilometers of the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Montpellier and finish on the Mont Ventoux, France.
Riders climb in the Lunar landscape of the Mont Ventoux during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Montpellier and finish on the Mont Ventoux, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard sprint towards the finish line of the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Montpellier and finish on the Mont Ventoux, France.
Austria's Marco Haller, Switzerland's Marc Hirschi and Belgium's Xandro Meurisse, from left to right, ride breakaway during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Montpellier and finish on the Mont Ventoux, France.
Belgium's Xandro Meurisse, front, Austria's Marco Haller, and Switzerland's Marc Hirschi break away during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Montpellier and finish on the Mont Ventoux, France.