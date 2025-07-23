Sports

Tour De France Stage 16: Valentin Paret-Peintre Wins; Tadej Pogacar Consolidates Overall Lead

Valentin Paret-Peintre triumphed on Mont Ventoux to become the first home rider to win a stage at this year’s Tour de France, while Tadej Pogacar consolidated his overall lead Tuesday (July 22, 2025). Paret-Peintre followed former yellow jersey holder Ben Healy on a breakaway and then beat the Irish rider in a sprint for the line at the top of the famed barren mountain known as the “Beast of Provence.” Santiago Buitrago was third, 4 seconds behind, ahead of Ilan Van Wilder and fifth-placed Pogacar, who withstood repeated attacks from Jonas Vingegaard to cross the line 2 seconds before his main rival.