Football

UEFA Women's Euro 2025, England Vs Italy, SF: Chloe Kelly's Goal In Extra Time Takes Defending Champions Into Final

England women are on the brink of another triumph, having narrowly avoided elimination to reach the Women's European Championship final once again. The defending champions achieved a 2-1 victory over Italy after extra time in their semifinal match on Tuesday, breaking Italy's hopes. Chloe Kelly scored the decisive goal in the 119th minute, capitalising on a rebound after Italy's goalkeeper, Laura Giuliani, saved her penalty kick. Italy had equalised deep into stoppage time when substitute Michelle Agyemang found the net, forcing the match into extra time. Both Kelly and Agyemang played pivotal roles in England's remarkable comeback during the quarterfinals against Sweden. England will now defend its title in the final on Sunday in Basel against either world champions Spain or Germany, who are set to compete in their semifinal on Wednesday in Zurich.