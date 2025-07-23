Football

UEFA Women's Euro 2025, England Vs Italy, SF: Chloe Kelly's Goal In Extra Time Takes Defending Champions Into Final

England women are on the brink of another triumph, having narrowly avoided elimination to reach the Women's European Championship final once again. The defending champions achieved a 2-1 victory over Italy after extra time in their semifinal match on Tuesday, breaking Italy's hopes. Chloe Kelly scored the decisive goal in the 119th minute, capitalising on a rebound after Italy's goalkeeper, Laura Giuliani, saved her penalty kick. Italy had equalised deep into stoppage time when substitute Michelle Agyemang found the net, forcing the match into extra time. Both Kelly and Agyemang played pivotal roles in England's remarkable comeback during the quarterfinals against Sweden. England will now defend its title in the final on Sunday in Basel against either world champions Spain or Germany, who are set to compete in their semifinal on Wednesday in Zurich.

Euro 2025 Italy England Soccer
Euro 2025 England Italy Soccer | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

England's Chloe Kelly, 3rd from left, celebrates with her team after winning the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.

Euro 2025 England Italy Soccer
Euro 2025 Italy England Soccer | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Italian players react fter the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.

UEFA Womens Euro 2025: England vs Italy
UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Italy vs England | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

England's Chloe Kelly is celebrated after she scored the decisive second goal for England during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.

UEFA Womens Euro 2025: Italy vs England
UEFA Women's Euro 2025: England vs Italy | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

England's Chloe Kelly, up, celebrates on the back of England's Alex Greenwood after England scored their first goal during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.

Womens Euro 2025 Semifinals Soccer Match: Italy vs England
Women's Euro 2025 Semifinals Soccer Match: England vs Italy | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

England's Chloe Kelly, second right, scores her side's second goal during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.

UEFA Womens Euro 2025, England Vs Italy, Semi-Final
UEFA Women's Euro 2025, Italy vs England, Semi-Final | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Italy's Barbara Bonansea, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.

Womens Euro 2025 Semifinals Soccer Match: England vs Italy
Women's Euro 2025 Semifinals Soccer Match: Italy vs England | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

England's Chloe Kelly controls the ball during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.

Womens Euro 2025: Italy vs England
Women's Euro 2025: England vs Italy | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Italy's Michela Cambiaghi falls to the ground during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.

Womens Euro 2025: England vs Italy
Women's Euro 2025: Italy vs England | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton makes a save during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.

UEFA Womens Euro 2025, Italy vs England, Semi-Final
UEFA Women's Euro 2025, England Vs Italy, Semi-Final | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Italy's Giada Greggi gets past England's Keira Walsh, on the ground, during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.

Euro 2025 Italy England Soccer
Euro 2025 England Italy Soccer Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

England fans cheer their team during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.

