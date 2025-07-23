England's Chloe Kelly, 3rd from left, celebrates with her team after winning the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.
Italian players react fter the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.
England's Chloe Kelly is celebrated after she scored the decisive second goal for England during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.
England's Chloe Kelly, up, celebrates on the back of England's Alex Greenwood after England scored their first goal during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.
England's Chloe Kelly, second right, scores her side's second goal during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.
Italy's Barbara Bonansea, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.
England's Chloe Kelly controls the ball during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.
Italy's Michela Cambiaghi falls to the ground during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton makes a save during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.
Italy's Giada Greggi gets past England's Keira Walsh, on the ground, during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.
England fans cheer their team during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.