From Satya Niketan to Saidulajab: Why Does MCD Keep Looking Away as Buildings Collapse?

According to figures reported by Hindustan Times, the MCD identified 4,762 high-risk and old structures and issued notices to 4,571. Structural audit reports were received for only 1,155, with demolition being carried out in 56 cases and retrofitting in 47. Those numbers do not mean that every building without an audit is unsafe, or that every notified structure should have been demolished. They do show a substantial gap between identifying buildings for scrutiny and completing structural audits or remedial action.