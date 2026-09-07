India, Pakistan Spar Over UN Map Vote And Jammu & Kashmir Stand

Khan added, “Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains one of the oldest unresolved, internationally recognized disputes on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council. The relevant UN resolutions stipulate that its final disposition must be made in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people, expressed through a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices.” The statement also stated, “India's so-called official maps and unilateral claims of sovereignty have no bearing on the status of the disputed territory.”