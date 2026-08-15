'PoK Would Have Joined Jammu and Kashmir': Omar Abdullah Pitches For Statehood

He said PoK residents might have sought reintegration with J&K before 2019 changes.
Abdullah said vacant Assembly seats symbolise India’s continuing claim over PoK.
He reiterated his government’s demand for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the people in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) would have risen to merge with the J&K if Centre had not abrogated the Article 370, taking away region's special status and stripped it of its statehood.
Speaking at an Independence Day function in Srinagar, Abdullah said developments in PoK caused him “pain, sorrow, and worry”.
“When I see the situation across the border, I realise that our ancestors who said ‘hamlavar khabardar, hum Kashmiri hain tayyar’ (attackers beware, we Kashmiris are prepared) were right,” he said.
Referring to the constitutional changes of August 2019, Abdullah added, “I am pained to see the situation in PoK. I'm sure that today the people of PoK would have risen for their reintegration into Jammu and Kashmir, if J&K's statehood and special status had not been scrapped in 2019.”
His comments came against the backdrop of protests in PoK, where demonstrations over political and economic grievances have been met with action by Pakistani security forces.
Abdullah Points To Vacant Assembly Seats
The chief minister said India continued to regard PoK as part of Jammu and Kashmir and pointed to seats kept vacant in the Union Territory’s legislative assembly for areas under Pakistani control.
“That part of Jammu and Kashmir is ours. We consider those people as our own. Seats are still kept for them in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly with the hope that one day those people will be able to use those empty seats,” Abdullah said.
He also invoked his grandfather and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who mobilised people against Pakistani tribal raiders in 1947.
BJP Calls Remarks ‘Irresponsible’
The BJP criticised Abdullah for raising the issue during an Independence Day address.
“It’s an irresponsible statement from the chief minister. He is indulging in politics on this national day when we should celebrate our flag,” said Sunil Sharma, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly.
“He should have used this occasion to talk about his performance and future plans, but unfortunately he used it for politics,” Sharma added.
Govt Committed To Restore Statehood
Abdullah also reiterated his government’s demand for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and constitutional guarantees.
“I want to assure the people that we are for you, we will continue to represent you and work to bring Jammu and Kashmir to the level envisioned by the people who fought for freedom and were martyred,” he said.
The Centre revoked J&K’s special status under Article 370 in August 2019 and reorganised the former state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.