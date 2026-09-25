J&K Statehood: Omar Abdullah Moves Resolution, Why Did BJP MLAs Protest?

Omar Abdullah moved a resolution seeking the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
BJP MLAs protested over the resolution's reference to the 2000 autonomy resolution and tore copies of the document.
The J&K Assembly was adjourned for 30 minutes amid the uproar over the resolution.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday moved a resolution in the legislative assembly seeking the urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
Immediately after its tabling, however, ruckus broke out in the assembly as the resolution has a reference to the autonomy resolution moved by National Conference (NC) government in June 2000 when Jammu and Kashmir was a state.
What Does The J&K Statehood Resolution Say?
It read: "In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on 26 June 2000 and 6 November 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to the Government of India."
The NC-led government headed by Farooq Abdullah had passed a resolution on June 26, 2000 for restoration of greater autonomy as existed before August 9, 1953.
On November 6, 2024, the house passed a resolution seeking the restoration of special status.
As soon as the chief minister tabled the resolution in the house, the treasury benches welcomed it with thumping of desks.
Abdullah moved a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly seeking restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, making clear references to resolutions passed in 2000 and 2024. In his opening remarks, he said the House should debate the resolution unanimously and remind the Government of India of its assurances regarding restoration of statehood.
Why Did BJP MLAs Protest?
However, the reference to the 2000 resolution triggered protests from BJP members, who stated that they would not allow any discussion on the issue of autonomy in the house.
The BJP members stormed the well of the house and tore the copies of the resolution.
"We will not allow discussion on the issue of autonomy in the house," BJP MLA R S Pathania said. Several MLAs got into heated arguments with each other as the pandemonium continued in the house.
Earlier on September 2, National Conference leaders and workers held a protest near the BJP office in Srinagar, stepping up their demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.
JKNC workers came face to face with police personnel during the demonstration as heavy security was deployed around the BJP office, ANI reported.
The protest continued the party’s campaign against the constitutional and administrative changes introduced after the abrogation of Article 370. Earlier this month, on the anniversary of its revocation, Abdullah said the National Conference remained committed to reversing changes that stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special rights and threatened its distinct identity.