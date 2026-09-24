Conflict With Bus Drivers Intensifies As DTC Cancels Weekly Offs: Why Delhi's Bus Services Facing Disruptions?

DTC cancels weekly offs for drivers and conductors amid strike threat by contract workers.
Workers demand higher wages, DA implementation and absorption into DTC payroll.
Corporation takes disciplinary action and redeploys drivers to maintain services.
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has cancelled weekly offs for drivers and conductors from September 24 to 30 as contractual workers threaten a fresh “stop-work” protest on September 28 over wage and service-related demands.
Depot managers have informed employees that no leave will be approved during the period as the corporation attempts to avoid disruption of bus services amid the ongoing agitation by contractual drivers, Hindustan Times reported.
The DTC has also initiated disciplinary action against employees for allegedly disrupting the bus operations. Officials said 70 drivers were issued show-cause notices between September 16 and 22, while around 15 contractual drivers were suspended.
The corporation has also redeployed contractual drivers across depots to maintain operations. On September 19, 2,693 contractual drivers were temporarily shifted to locations where their services were required.
Why Are Workers Protesting?
The strike, which began on September 15, has been led by the DTC Karamchari Ekta Union over demands related to wages and service conditions.
Contractual drivers currently receive a daily wage of ₹862 and are demanding an increase to ₹2,000 per day, along with paid holidays, bonuses and social security benefits.
The union has also demanded the absorption of private drivers operating DTC buses into the corporation’s payroll.
In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on September 21, the union warned of a complete “stop-work protest” from September 28 if its demands were not addressed.
“Assurances were given in this regard, but despite a long time passing, the file continues to be kept pending,” the union said, according to The Indian Express, referring to the pending file on implementing the basic dearness allowance (DA) structure for contractual workers.
DTC, meanwhile, told the Delhi High Court that 96% of its fleet was operational on Wednesday after steps were taken to restore services.
The union has said the protest is driven by concerns over wages, working conditions and benefits for contractual employees. According to government data for 2024, Delhi had around 4,564 contractual drivers, while the union claims the number has since increased to around 6,000.