Sandeshkhali: Remains Of BJP Worker Astik Chandra Das Exhumed

The skeletal remains of BJP worker Astik Chandra Das were exhumed in Sandeshkhali's Jhanjhaniya village following a court directive.
The family alleged that Das sustained fatal injuries when Trinamool Congress supporters attacked him during a 2021 post-election victory rally.
Das's son Subrata Das claimed the family was prevented from hospitalising him and forced by police to bury him without a post-mortem.
The skeletal remains of BJP worker Astik Chandra Das have been exhumed in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali following a court order, PTI reported. Das, a resident of Jhanjhaniya village, was allegedly killed during post-poll violence in 2021. His family has revived the case with a fresh complaint after a change of guard in the state.
Police officers told PTI that Das was allegedly assaulted by Trinamool Congress supporters who were out on a victory procession on the day the 2021 Assembly election results were declared. His family has linked his death to that attack and alleged that he was buried without a post-mortem.
The exhumation took place on Sunday in the presence of a magistrate and family members. The remains have been sent for post-mortem and forensic examination to establish the cause of death.
Alleged Assault And Death
The family’s account centres on election-day violence. Police officers told PTI that Das was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress supporters during a victory procession after the 2021 Assembly election results were declared.
His son Subrata Das said the assault left his father with grievous injuries. He also claimed the family was not allowed to take Das to hospital for specialised treatment.
Das died at home, according to the family. That allegation is now at the heart of the renewed case.
Burial And Exhumation
The family has also alleged police pressure. They claimed police personnel were deployed outside their house after Das died.
According to the family, they were forced to bury the body without a post-mortem. That, they contend, blocked any formal medical examination into the death at the time.
After a change of guard in the state, the family lodged a fresh complaint. A court then ordered the exhumation, which police said was carried out on Sunday in the presence of a magistrate and relatives.
Forensic Probe And Reaction
The next stage is forensic. An officer of Nazat police station told PTI that the entire exhumation procedure was videographed.
The skeletal remains have been sent for post-mortem and forensic examination to determine the cause of death. The family has sought a thorough probe by the CBI if needed and demanded stringent action against those responsible.
BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya linked the case to the violence that followed the 2021 assembly elections, when the TMC won by a wide margin. "The police remained a silent spectator during the TMC regime that had a reign of terror. We know justice will prevail and those behind will be severely punished," he told PTI.
Sandeshkhali Context
Sandeshkhali is a village in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. It returned to national focus in 2024 after protests over allegations of sexual abuse by scores of women against local TMC strongman Shajahan Shiekh.