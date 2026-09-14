Senior CPI(M) Leader Baby John Passes Away At 74

He began his organisational work as secretary of the party’s Paluvai branch and later headed its local committees in Thaikkad and Chavakkad. He served as Chavakkad area secretary from 1984 to 1997, joined the Thrissur district committee in 1986 and became a member of the district secretariat in 1997. In July 2006, he was appointed the party’s Thrissur district secretary.