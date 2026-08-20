BJP Demands Pinarayi Vijayan’s Resignation Over Fresh ED Revelations In CMRL Case

The BJP has demanded Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation as Leader of the Opposition following fresh revelations by the ED in the CMRL-Exalogic probe.
The agency has said it seized handwritten notes and digital devices during searches at Veena T's premises, including material relating to alleged overseas fund transfers.
The BJP has raised broader allegations over financial transactions and hawala payments, while the ED investigation remains ongoing and the allegations have not been established in court.
The BJP on Thursday demanded the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as Leader of the Opposition following fresh revelations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its money laundering probe involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, a company promoted by Vijayan’s daughter Veena T.
BJP state vice-president Shone George alleged that the ED findings pointed to wider financial transactions and questioned payments made by CMRL to Exalogic without services being provided in return. The allegations have not been established in court, and the investigation is ongoing.
BJP Says Vijayan Should Step Down
Addressing reporters in Kochi, George said the BJP’s position was that Vijayan should resign from the post of Leader of the Opposition.
“If there is any shame left... if there is any shame left, Pinarayi Vijayan should be ready to step down as Opposition Leader,” George said, referring to statements Vijayan had made when corruption allegations were levelled against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy during the 2011-2016 UDF government.
George alleged that information emerging from the investigation pointed to financial transactions spanning several decades, beginning in 1996 when Vijayan was the state’s Electricity Minister.
He further alleged that companies associated with Veena, including Laker India, were created to facilitate financial transactions and conceal corruption.
What The ED Said In Its Latest Update
The ED said on Wednesday that it had seized handwritten notes during searches at Veena’s premises in May. According to the agency, the notes contained details of certain fund transfers to Dubai.
The agency also said digital devices seized during the searches contained a photograph of a SIM card allegedly obtained in another person’s name. According to the ED, Veena purportedly used the SIM card to make internet-based calls.
The latest claims form part of the ED’s investigation into alleged money laundering linked to CMRL and Exalogic Solutions.
BJP Raises Questions Over Alleged Overseas Transfers
George claimed that amounts greater than ₹2.78 crore had been transferred through hawala channels and said he believed money from several companies had reached an account at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.
“What I have been saying from the beginning is that it is not just ₹2.78 crores. Amounts far greater than that,” George said.
He also said he had not contacted ED officials at any stage of the investigation despite being a BJP leader, arguing that doing so could undermine his credibility and allow the probe to be portrayed as politically motivated.
George also made separate allegations concerning the possible smuggling of thorium and monazite from Kerala, calling the issue a matter of national security.
He alleged that large quantities of money had been illegally moved out of the state and questioned whether minerals such as thorium-bearing monazite could also have been smuggled.
What Is The CMRL-Exalogic Case?
The ED’s money laundering investigation relates to Kerala-based mining company CMRL and Exalogic Solutions, a company promoted by Veena and now defunct.
The probe follows allegations that CMRL paid ₹2.78 crore to Exalogic without receiving services in return. The ED has been examining the financial transactions and other evidence connected with the companies.
The latest ED revelations and the BJP’s allegations have intensified political pressure on Vijayan, with the BJP calling for his resignation while the investigation continues.