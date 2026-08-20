Supreme Court Sets Up 5-Member Panel To Probe Police Excesses Against Delhi Protesters

Supreme Court forms a five-member panel to examine alleged police excesses against Delhi protesters.
Panel will investigate alleged violence, harassment and molestation of female protesters.
Committee will also examine injuries to protesters and the use of force by police and security personnel.
The Supreme Court has constituted a five-member high-powered committee to examine allegations of police excesses against student protesters in Delhi, as well as violence against police personnel during recent demonstrations.
According to PTI, the committee will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy and will examine allegations including targeted violence, harassment and molestation of female protesters. It will also examine injuries allegedly caused to protesters by police and security personnel and whether the use of force breached existing laws, rules or norms.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the committee would also include former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla and retired Meghalaya DGP L R Bishnoi.
"This HPEC (High-Powered Enquiry Committee) has been constituted bearing in mind a wide variety of considerations, including the individual expertise and experience of each of its members, as well as the diversity of the Committee, among other factors.
"We are confident that the recommendations of the HPEC will be of invaluable assistance to this Court, and the Committee will be able to undertake a comprehensive assessment of all such issues as merit due contemplation," the bench said.
The court clarified that the enquiry would not be a one-time exercise and directed the HPEC to undertake continuous assessments of the issues and submit interim findings periodically.
PTI reported that the Supreme Court asked the committee to take up certain matters on priority, with particular focus on alleged incidents involving targeted violence, harassment and molestation of female protesters.
The committee has also been asked to examine the grievous harm and injury allegedly caused to protesters by police authorities and security personnel. This includes examining the chain of command resulting in such excesses, identifying those responsible and determining whether there were breaches of existing laws, rules or norms in exercising such force.
The developments followed the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march to Parliament in Delhi on July 20, during which protesters and security personnel clashed. Security personnel used lathis and teargas shells to disperse demonstrators attempting to move towards Parliament.