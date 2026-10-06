During my recent visit to Ferozpur and Faridkot, I sensed that narcotics were no longer treated as an aberration in Punjab’s social life. Without determined state action, many people appeared to have accepted the curse as a way of life. Punjab is now at the receiving end of the “death traffic”: opium-derived and synthetic drugs are readily available, while Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence is alleged to run an efficient cross-border operation through drug syndicates.