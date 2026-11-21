CBI Chargesheet Details

The 14 accused were listed in two separate chargesheets filed by the CBI. The initial chargesheet, filed on July 28, named 13 people. Among them were three subject experts associated with the NTA, two individuals linked to coaching institutes and several alleged intermediaries. The three subject experts named in the first chargesheet are Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, who handled Biology; Pralhad Vithalrao Kulkarni, who handled Chemistry; and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, who handled Physics.