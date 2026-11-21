A Delhi court framed charges against all 14 accused in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak conspiracy.
The CBI filed two chargesheets, naming 14 people, including three subject experts associated with the NTA.
The agency has cited 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects to support its case.
On Saturday, a Delhi fast-track court framed charges against all 14 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, opening the way for a trial in the alleged conspiracy that led to the medical entrance exam's cancellation in May.
The accused pleaded not guilty before Special Judge Ajay Gupta at the Rouse Avenue Courts and opted to face trial. Hindustan Times reported that the case now moves from investigation to prosecution against all the accused.
The case involves an exam that drew around 22 lakh candidates and allegations that led the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the original test and conduct it again weeks later.
Exam Cancellation Timeline
NEET-UG 2026 was held on May 3. Roughly 22 lakh candidates sat for NEET-UG 2026. Hindustan Times reported that the NTA cancelled the examination on May 12 after allegations of a question paper leak surfaced.
A re-examination was then held on June 21. The cancellation and retest put one of the country's biggest medical entrance exams under scrutiny and set the stage for the criminal case now before the court.
Court Orders Charges
On November 18, Special Judge Ajay Gupta ordered that the accused face charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
The court set November 21 for the formal framing of charges and told all the accused to appear in person from judicial custody.
CBI Chargesheet Details
The 14 accused were listed in two separate chargesheets filed by the CBI. The initial chargesheet, filed on July 28, named 13 people. Among them were three subject experts associated with the NTA, two individuals linked to coaching institutes and several alleged intermediaries. The three subject experts named in the first chargesheet are Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, who handled Biology; Pralhad Vithalrao Kulkarni, who handled Chemistry; and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, who handled Physics.
The agency later filed a supplementary chargesheet on October 14 against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryawanshi, alias Raj Suryawanshi, a tea seller from Maharashtra.
Evidence And Allegations
To support its case, the federal agency has relied on 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects.
So far, the agency has not named any government official or NTA office-bearer as an accused. It has maintained that the alleged paper leak was facilitated by subject experts and a network of private individuals involved in the conspiracy.