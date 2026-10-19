CBI Flags NEET-UG 2026 Lapses At NTA, Recommends Security Reforms

“All the confidential work related to papers was completed on April 7 while the investigations started on May 12. By then, the relevant footage was not available. The NTA also didn’t have a dedicated CCTV live feed monitoring control room due to which the activities of experts in the confidential hall went unnoticed. We have conveyed that there should be complete CCTV coverage of NTA in every area and back-up should be maintained for the entire period,” the officer said according to The Hindustan Times.