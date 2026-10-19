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After NEET Leak, Nilekani Proposes Question Vault: How SSC Already Uses One

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Outlook News Desk
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SSC's “Q Vault” system stores questions digitally and generates papers shortly before examinations—a process officials credit with preventing paper leaks during that period

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After the NEET-UG paper leak, Nandan Nilekani has proposed changing when an examination paper comes into existence: assemble it minutes before the test from a large digital question bank, instead of preparing a fixed paper in advance.

The Infosys co-founder, who heads the government’s six-member High Powered Task Force on examination reforms, said an identifiable question paper creates an incentive for someone to sell it.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has already followed this approach for five years. Its “Q Vault” system stores questions digitally and generates papers shortly before examinations—a process officials credit with preventing paper leaks during that period, The Indian Express reported.

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Why Nilekani Wants Papers Generated At The Last Minute

The task force was constituted after this year’s NEET-UG paper leak triggered protests that led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation from Education Minister's post and a CBI investigation. It is examining reforms to tests conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, Nilekani questioned the need to prepare a single paper in advance.

“Why do we need to have something called ‘A’ question paper? Because the moment you have ‘A’ question paper, that creates an economic incentive for that to be sold or whatever,” he said.

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His proposed alternative is a large question bank from which the paper is generated at the last minute. Sources told The Indian Express that the panel is considering secure software, a pool exceeding one lakh questions and digital delivery minutes before an examination.

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How SSC’s Q Vault Works

The SSC collects individual questions rather than commissioning complete papers for specified examinations.

Subject experts upload questions electronically on assigned topics throughout the year. Officials said the setters do not know which examination will use their submissions.

“For question-setting, we have a digital vault in which subject-matter experts upload questions electronically. The vault holds a large pool of questions from which question papers are generated at the last minute,” an official told The Indian Express.

According to officials, the bank contains between one lakh and two lakh questions at any given time. The final selection follows a predetermined blueprint specifying difficulty levels and question types.

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From Question Bank To Examination Screen

Officials described how a paper would be delivered for a test scheduled at 5 pm.

Questions are selected from the vault, and the paper is compiled and encrypted at 4.45 pm. The encrypted paper is sent to examination centres just before the test begins. Candidates see it when they log in at the scheduled time.

The process eliminates printed papers and their physical distribution before an examination.

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