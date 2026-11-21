England made 187/9 against Australia in the first T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday
The total surpassed India’s previous MCG T20I record of 186 against Zimbabwe in the 2022 T20 World Cup
Harry Brook struck 65 and reached his fifty off 20 balls after England lost Phil Salt on the first delivery
England posted the highest T20I total at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, finishing on 187/9 against Australia in the first match of the series. The score moved past India’s earlier MCG record of 186 against Zimbabwe in the 2022 T20 World Cup.
The visitors built that total around Harry Brook’s rapid assault after an erratic Australian effort in the field. The record also carried a wider England marker. Their 187/9 is their third-highest T20I total in Australia, behind 208/6 in Perth in 2022 and 200/9 in Hobart in 2014.
Brook Sparks England
England stumbled at once. Xavier Bartlett removed Phil Salt off the first ball, but Australia then wasted chances and dropped six catches, including three in the first three overs.
Brook and Aneurin Donald both survived those lapses. Donald later fell when he tried to go over the top against Edwards, but Brook turned the reprieves into a counterattack.
Brook took over fast. He hit three consecutive sixes off Meredith and reached his 50 off 20 balls as England surged to 74 in the powerplay despite losing both openers.
He then found support. Brook and Tom Banton put on 97 for the third wicket in 41 deliveries before Nikhil Chaudhary dismissed Brook for 65. Debutant Lachlan Shaw then took a catch at deep mid-wicket to dismiss Banton.
Late Surge And Reply
Australia hit back hard. They took three wickets in 13 balls and cut England to 123/5 in the 12th over.
England still finished strongly. Jordon Cox and Liam Dawson added late runs to lift the visitors to 187/9, a total that now stands as the highest T20I score at the MCG.
At the innings break, Brook backed England to defend it, telling broadcasters, “Yeah, it feels like a good wicket. Hopefully we can use the dimensions to our advantage in the second half now. Feel like we've got a decent score. If we execute well, we'll be in a good position.”
Brook also explained his method against the Australia attack. “Yeah, I move around a lot and that's mainly to try and put the bowlers off. But yeah, I'm still trying to play the ball on instinct,” Brook said.
Australia put down six chances, matching its joint-worst return in a T20I innings. The previous mark came against Scotland at Gros Islet during the 2024 T20 World Cup. England have passed 200 only twice in T20Is in Australia — 208/6 in Perth in 2022 and 200/9 in Hobart in 2014. Even after those fielding mistakes, the hosts will still fancy their chances of chasing the target at the MCG.