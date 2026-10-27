Embarrassing Low For Pakistan! Sri Lanka Bowl Out Hosts For Their Second-Lowest Home Total

Pakistan were dismissed for 110 against Sri Lanka in their group-stage match on Tuesday, October 27
The total is Pakistan’s second-lowest on home soil, with only the 75 all out against Sri Lanka in 2009 lower
Pakistan had come into the match after a historic one-wicket win over England
Pakistan suffered a disastrous batting collapse, bowled out for a paltry 110 against Sri Lanka in their group-stage encounter on Tuesday, October 27. Dilshan Madushanka was the destroyer-in-chief, taking five wickets while conceding just 34 runs.
It stands as Pakistan's second-lowest total on home soil, trailing only their 75-all-out against the same opponent back in 2009.
The Men in Green came into the clash riding high on a historic one-wicket win over England, where Shadab Khan (113*) and Haris Rauf (7*) orchestrated a miraculous 89*-run last-wicket rescue after the team was reduced to 154/9.
No such heroics materialized against Sri Lanka as the top order imploded. Openers Fakhar Zaman (5) and Maaz Sadaqat (8) departed early with just 23 runs on the board.
While Babar Azam provided brief resistance with a 33-ball 29, a steady stream of wickets dismantled the innings, sealing a dismal 110-run total.
Pakistan's Lowest Totals In ODI Cricket (Home)
75 - Vs Sri Lanka (Lahore, 2009)
110 - Vs Sri Lanka (Lahore, 2026)
113 - Vs West Indies (Multan, 1986)
137 - Vs Sri Lanka (Lahore, 2000)
138 - Vs England (Peshawar, 1987)
Pakistan have already qualified for the finals of the tri-series as they won the first three matches. They won two matches against England and one against Sri Lanka.