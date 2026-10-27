Pakistan team 110 all out lahore vs sri lanka tri series lowest home total pak vs sl odi tri series

Embarrassing Low For Pakistan! Sri Lanka Bowl Out Hosts For Their Second-Lowest Home Total

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 27 October 2026 5:21 pm Published at: 27 October 2026 5:18 pm Updated on:

Pakistan were bowled out for 110 against Sri Lanka in their group-stage match on Tuesday, October 27, at home, suffering a major batting collapse after a promising win over England. The total is Pakistan’s second-lowest on home soil, behind only their 75 all out against Sri Lanka in 2009.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 27 October 2026 5:21 pm Published at: 27 October 2026 5:18 pm Updated on:

Shadab Khan goes back to the pavilion after being dismissed | Photo: AP