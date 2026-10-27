Abhishek Sharma’s Blistering Ton Powers India To Series-Sealing Victory Over New Zealand

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Abhishek Sharma delivered a blistering knock to guide India to an explosive six-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I at Hnry Stadium, securing an unassailable 3-0 series lead. Batting first, New Zealand built a total of 198/3, anchored by Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten career-best 89 off 52 balls alongside a solid 40 from Finn Allen. India’s bowling attack, led by Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel with a wicket apiece, reeled the hosts back late to restrict the damage. India launched their run-chase aggressively after promoting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to open alongside Abhishek Sharma. The duo obliterated the target early, racing past 70 in three overs and bringing up 118 within the powerplay. Sooryavanshi fell for 45 off 19, leaving Abhishek to complete the job. Abhishek's sensational 113 off 38 balls dismantled the attack before India wrapped up the chase in 13.2 overs with 40 balls to spare. The two teams next head to Eden Park for the fourth T20I on Friday, October 30.

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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his hundred with teammate during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his hundred during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his hundred during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-
New Zealand's team celebrate a wicket during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma bats during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma, left, celebrates his fifty during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, left, and teammate Abhishek Sharma gesture during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma bats during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-Bevon Jacobs
New Zealand's Bevon Jacobs makes his ground as India's Prince Yadav attempts to run him out during the third T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-Daryl Mitchell
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates scoring 50 runs during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-Daryl Mitchell
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell bats during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-axar patel
Indian players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert during the third T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-Daryl Mitchell
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell bats during the third T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-Ashdeep Singh
India's Ashdeep Singh reacts after he missed run out during the third T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Cricket match highlights-Mitchell Santner
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner, center, flips the coin for toss before the start of the third T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP

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