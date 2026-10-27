Abhishek Sharma’s Blistering Ton Powers India To Series-Sealing Victory Over New Zealand

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 27 October 2026 4:20 pm

Abhishek Sharma delivered a blistering knock to guide India to an explosive six-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I at Hnry Stadium, securing an unassailable 3-0 series lead. Batting first, New Zealand built a total of 198/3, anchored by Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten career-best 89 off 52 balls alongside a solid 40 from Finn Allen. India’s bowling attack, led by Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel with a wicket apiece, reeled the hosts back late to restrict the damage. India launched their run-chase aggressively after promoting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to open alongside Abhishek Sharma. The duo obliterated the target early, racing past 70 in three overs and bringing up 118 within the powerplay. Sooryavanshi fell for 45 off 19, leaving Abhishek to complete the job. Abhishek's sensational 113 off 38 balls dismantled the attack before India wrapped up the chase in 13.2 overs with 40 balls to spare. The two teams next head to Eden Park for the fourth T20I on Friday, October 30.