Abhishek Sharma's Blazing Century Destroys New Zealand As India Take Unassailable 3-0 Lead

Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 38-ball 113 powered India to a six-wicket win over New Zealand, taking an unassailable 3-0 series lead
Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten 89 off 52 balls helped New Zealand set 198/3, but India chased down the target with 40 balls remaining
India and New Zealand face off in the fourth T20I at Eden Park on Friday, October 30
Abhishek Sharma’s 113 off 38 balls powered India to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I at Hnry Stadium, giving them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series
New Zealand’s total was built around Daryl Mitchell. He hit a career-best unbeaten 89 off 52 balls, and the hosts finished on 198/3 after India’s bowlers pulled things back in the final few overs. Finn Allen added 40, while Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel took a wicket each.
India’s reply began with a bold move. The management sent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in alongside Abhishek, and the pair took India past 70 without loss inside three overs. They were 118 without loss after six overs, and Sooryavanshi fell at 133/1, just short of a half-century. The target had already been reduced to a formality by then.
Abhishek stayed to finish the job. India were 193/3 after 12.4 overs, and the chase ended with 40 balls to spare. Mitchell’s innings would have won many T20Is, but New Zealand never found a way to slow the openers
The result extends India’s strong run as T20 World Cup champions, and New Zealand have a lot to think about. The fourth T20I is scheduled for Friday, October 30, at Eden Park, Auckland. With the series already decided, India can afford to experiment, while the hosts will be playing for pride