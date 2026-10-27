Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Police Say Assailants Conducted Recce At Residences Of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Emraan Hashmi

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Investigators say the accused first recceed Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Emraan Hashmi's houses before shifting focus to Tiger Shroff

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Tiger Shroff firing case update
Police said the assailants conducted recce at Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Emraan Hashmi before firing at Tiger Shroff Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • The Mumbai police crime branch is probing the attack by gunmen on actor Tiger Shroff.

  • Tiger Shroff escaped with minor injuries, while his driver and a vlogger were injured in the shooting.

  • Custody of four accused extended till October 28, 2026.

The Mumbai Police are currently investigating the Tiger Shroff shooting case. The October 18 Juhu firing was allegedly their third attempt to hit him, as per a report in the Times of India. Investigators are now reconstructing how the men followed his movements over several days.

The attack on Tiger Shroff left his driver and a vlogger injured, while the actor escaped with minor injuries.

Tiger Shroff firing case latest update

The crime branch has found that the assailants were asked to conduct a recce at Emraan Hashmi's residence but were unable to locate his house.

Investigators also said that before the attack on Shroff, the assailants conducted a recce at Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's houses.

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Salman has always been a target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This time, they conducted a recce at the house of actor Aamir Khan as well, though they did not know that he has shifted to South Mumbai and hence, could not find him,” a police officer told Hindustan Times.

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“Later, they decided to target Tiger Shroff after seeing his reels on social media and gathering that he visited the Pushpa Narsee ground in Juhu every Sunday to play football,” the officer added.

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Who are caught in Tiger Shroff firing case?

Three men have been identified in the case. Police sources identified the accused as Phool Singh, 19, Rehan Ansari, 19 and Rithik Mahato, 22.

On Monday (October 26), four accused who were arrested from Sonipat in Haryana – Radha Verma, 21, Babita Rao, 21, Kunal Jaminsingh, 21, and Sumit Saroliya, 19 – were produced before the Esplanade court and remanded in police custody till October 28.

The police told the court that they had supplied weapons to the shooters.

Times of India quoted sources saying that the three shooters, Phool Singh, Rehan Ansari, and Rithik Mahato, told investigators that in the first week of October, they allegedly received instructions from Lawrence Bishnoi gangster Anil Pandit to identify potential targets, including Salman, Aamir, Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, but failed to locate their houses.

Pandit, through voice notes, instructed them to target Tiger.

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