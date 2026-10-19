Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi? Gangster With Salman Connection Back In The Limelight After Attack On Tiger Shroff

Three rounds were reportedly fired near actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility.
A man claiming links to the gang reportedly threatened people in the film industry associated with Salman Khan.
Three rounds of gunfire were reported near actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, with the actor escaping unhurt and his driver reportedly sustaining a bullet injury to his hand. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the firing, according to news agency PTI.
The incident took place near Pushpa Park, within the jurisdiction of Juhu police station in the western suburb. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation and a manhunt to identify and arrest those responsible.
A purported video circulating on social media allegedly shows a person opening fire at the actor and his friend. The video and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.
According to an NDTV report, a man claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang said Shroff was targeted because of his alleged association with actor Salman Khan. The message reportedly threatened others in the film industry who work with Khan.
“Anyone in the film industry who works separately from us, or works with Salman Khan, we will kill him. And this is the first and last warning,” the man said, according to NDTV. The message also contained derogatory remarks about Khan and claimed that the actor had previously been warned.
Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi?
Lawrence Bishnoi is an alleged gangster who has been in custody in India since 2015. Despite his incarceration, authorities have linked his network to criminal activities across several states, while associates are reportedly active overseas.
Born in 1993, Bishnoi comes from a wealthy family in Punjab that owned more than 100 acres of farmland in Duttaranwali village. He completed his schooling in Punjab and studied law in Chandigarh, where he became involved in student politics at DAV College and served as president of the student body.
He allegedly entered the criminal world following clashes with rival student groups. Arrested on charges including arson and attempted murder, he was sent to a jail in Chandigarh, where he reportedly came into contact with other gangsters. Over the years, his alleged network has expanded across Delhi and neighbouring states, with reported turf wars involving rival gangs in Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
Bishnoi’s younger brother, Anmol Bishnoi, was arrested in California in November 2024 for illegal entry into the United States. He was deported to India in November 2025 and faces charges in several high-profile cases, including the murders of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Why Has The Bishnoi Gang Threatened Salman Khan?
The rivalry between Bishnoi and Salman Khan dates back to 1998, when the actor was accused of killing blackbucks while shooting a film in Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community considers the animal sacred, and the alleged killing has been cited as the reason for the gang’s hostility towards Khan.
In 2023, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) identified Khan as the top target on a list of 10 people the gang allegedly planned to eliminate.
In April 2024, two alleged members of the gang were arrested for opening fire outside Khan’s Mumbai residence. The incident intensified concerns over threats against the actor and the reach of the gang’s alleged criminal network.
Bishnoi, who is lodged in a Gujarat jail, has repeatedly threatened Khan. The latest firing near Shroff, if linked to the gang as claimed, raises fresh questions about threats against people associated with the actor. Police are investigating the incident, and the gang’s claim of responsibility has not, by itself, established who carried out the shooting.