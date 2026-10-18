Actor Tiger Shroff escaped a deadly attack on Sunday evening after three motorcyclist fired gunshots at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area near Pushpa Park.
A police official confirmed to PTI,"Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident."
While the actor remained unharmed, his driver and a autorickshaw driver were injured. According to a report in Hindustan Times a social media post linked to Bishnoi gang's Anil Pandit said he along with Anil Harman Sandhu was behind the attack.
The post written in Hindi said, "We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly,” the post said in Hindi.
Anil Pandit allegedly said, “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”
According to Times of India, Tiger Shroff and the driver were taken to Nanavati Hospital.
Outlook India reached out to Tiger Shroff's team for a comment but was et with no response at the time of publishing.