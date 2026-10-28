Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Tracked Sanjay Dutt Through Insta Reels Before Plotting Against Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff narrowly survived an assassination attempt on October 18.
Ten arrests have been made so far.
New investigations reveal Sanjay Dutt was earlier targeted.
Sanjay Dutt was among the targets of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that tried to assassinate Tiger Shroff on October 18. The gang initially circled Salman Khan before ruling him out due to beefed-up security detail.
In late September, two 19-year-old suspects from Sonipat, Haryana—Rehan and Phool Singh—traveled to Mumbai carrying an illegal handgun sourced from Madhya Pradesh. Stashing the weapon at their hotel, the pair scanned Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra in early October before warning gang associate Anil Pandit that direct access to Khan was nearly impossible. Thwarted by the tight security, the duo shifted their focus to tracking Dutt’s daily routine, vehicles, and home.
Sanjay Dutt Was Targeted By Tiger Shroff Shooters
The alleged shooters attempted to scope out Sanjay Dutt’s residence by asking locals about "Sanjay Baba," but mustered no useful leads. Quiet neighborhood surroundings and large trees blocking the entrance line-of-sight further impeded their physical surveillance. Turning to digital reconnaissance, the duo combed through Instagram Reels and YouTube videos of Dutt leaving his home to map his daily routine and identify his vehicles. They then cross-referenced these clips with cars parked inside his complex to pinpoint his exact car, floor level, and typical entourage.
Ultimately, the suspects failed to identify Dutt's floor or confirm his vehicle, leaving the area empty-handed. Investigators believe Dutt was targeted due to his decades-long friendship with Salman Khan, implying the operation aimed to intimidate Khan by striking his close associates.
Interrogations with the suspected gunmen introduced a new angle to the inquiry. Per authorities quoted by the Free Press Journal, the suspects admitted to passing surveillance footage gathered during their Mumbai reconnaissance to an alleged handler known as Pandit.
Pandit then purportedly ordered them to swivel away from their previous targets and fixate solely on Tiger Shroff. According to the report, the handler noted that Shroff regularly frequents the Jamnabai Narsee International School grounds near Juhu's Pushpa Park on Sundays without a heavy personal security detail.
This shift in focus has now been folded into the broader investigation tracking the syndicate's operations and the suspects' movements, underscoring how bad actors may leverage open-source social media content to stalk high-profile figures.
Tiger Shroff Attack
Tiger Shroff was reportedly targeted in a firing incident outside a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu on October 18. The actor was at the venue for a football session when gunshots were fired. Police launched an investigation and examined suspected links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The incident follows other security concerns involving prominent film personalities. Gunshots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence in February, while Salman Khan has faced repeated threats, including firing outside his Bandra residence in April 2024