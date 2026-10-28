Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Tracked Sanjay Dutt Through Insta Reels Before Plotting Against Tiger Shroff

Sanjay Dutt Was Targeted By Tiger Shroff Shooters

The alleged shooters attempted to scope out Sanjay Dutt’s residence by asking locals about "Sanjay Baba," but mustered no useful leads. Quiet neighborhood surroundings and large trees blocking the entrance line-of-sight further impeded their physical surveillance. Turning to digital reconnaissance, the duo combed through Instagram Reels and YouTube videos of Dutt leaving his home to map his daily routine and identify his vehicles. They then cross-referenced these clips with cars parked inside his complex to pinpoint his exact car, floor level, and typical entourage.