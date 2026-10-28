'No Lack of Devotion' : Manoj Muntashir Claps Back at Ramayana Comparisons, Defends Adipurush Music

Ramayana has attracted criticism for its music.
Ramayana releases on November 5.
Manoj Muntashir has praised his own work on Adipurush.
The evolving audience sentiment surrounding Ramayana Part 1’s score, composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, has incited a response from the dialogue writer and lyricist of Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir. Despite initial backlash turning into praise for the new film's music, comparisons inevitably drew in the 2023 adaptation, which bombed at the box office following overwhelming backlash over its script and execution.
Taking to X, Manoj Muntashir underlined, "Manoj Muntashir-style stunt? The country's self-proclaimed best news channel has said something as ignorant as the illiterate masses."
He emphasised, “My brother, I wish my stunt had been repeated in the songs of the Ramayana. Adipurush was a very bad film, the dialogues were even worse, but the songs—every child in the country sings them. Go to Shri Ayodhya sometime, and you'll hear nothing but Adipurush songs playing in every alley.”
He insisted that Adipurush had a slew of great songs with remarkable recall value, “The mistake I made, I've apologized to the Ram devotees for it countless times, and forgiveness was granted, but don't challenge the songs. There was no lack of devotion, dedication, or poetry in them. I didn't write nursery rhymes for Ram, nor qawwalis. People ahead are wise; they know who's worth what. Jai Shri Ram.”
Despite its massive ₹550 crore investment and an all-star cast featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan alongside music duo Ajay-Atul, Adipurush bombed catastrophically. Strong opening numbers quickly gave way to a steep box-office drop as audiences slammed it as painfully thin and cartoonish. Marred by widespread public controversy, the film ended its run over ₹200 crore short of raking in profits.
Ramayana Cast, Release Details
The upcoming two-part Ramayana spectacle will hit global theaters on November 5, 2026, with its second chapter following in Diwali 2027. The saga is anchored by Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), and Sunny Deol (Hanuman), supported by a powerhouse cast featuring Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh. The saga is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.
Sony Pictures will handle global distribution, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market. The film is also planned for a worldwide IMAX release.