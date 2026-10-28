Parineeti Chopra and Jennifer Winget dismissed feud rumours after a viral party video.
Jennifer said limited space, not a rift, explained why she stepped back.
Parineeti called out those manufacturing controversies and praised Jennifer’s acting in Shaque.
Parineeti Chopra has dismissed feud rumours with Jennifer Winget after a video from the success party of their Netflix series Shaque: Trust No One sparked speculation on social media. The actors have rejected allegations of jealousy, with Parineeti saying the online commentary has given them plenty to laugh about.
Parineeti Chopra slams feud rumours with Jennifer Winget
The speculation began after a video showed Jennifer and Parineeti standing next to each other before the cast gathered to cut a cake. As the group moved forward in the limited space, Jennifer ended up behind Parineeti. During a group photograph, Jennifer was also seen trying to peek out from behind her co-star to ensure she was visible in the frame.
The clips prompted some social media users to allege that Parineeti had deliberately pushed Jennifer back. However, Jennifer addressed the speculation on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, asking people not to turn the moment into a controversy.
"Let's please be kinder to each other and stop the negativity and make this into something it isn't. I simply backed out because there was not enough space there. Pari has always been kind and loving towards me, and we have nothing but love for each other. We're a team, and there's enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down. Thank you," she wrote.
Parineeti also responded, saying she and Jennifer had spent two days watching the videos and laughing at the interpretations. She wrote, "Jenny and I have spent the last two days watching some rather "creative" videos by self-proclaimed journalists. And guess what? The joke's on you, because we've been laughing. Hysterically!"
She added, "Your wild interpretations only make you look foolish. Jenny is, and will ALWAYS be, my favourite girl! She was my favourite in Shaque, and what a brilliant actor she is! To those manufacturing controversies for a few minutes of fame - perhaps try doing something meaningful with your lives? But thanks for the entertainment. We needed a good laugh."
About Shaque: Trust No One
Directed by Rensil D'Silva and produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Productions, the series stars Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi and Dhruv Choudhry.
The mystery thriller follows Anvita, a mother whose newborn daughter goes missing from a hospital. Her nine-year search leads her towards unsettling secrets and forces her to question the people around her.