80s AI Trend: From Kiara-Sidharth To Parineeti-Raghav, Celebs Embrace Retro Looks

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra join the viral 80s AI trend.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha bring playful nostalgia to Instagram.
Shruti Haasan swaps the 80s aesthetic for a 1960s-inspired look.
The 80s AI trend has found its way onto celebrity Instagram feeds, with Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha among those embracing digitally created retro looks. The viral format transforms familiar faces with period-inspired fashion, colourful settings and nostalgic details while keeping their features recognisable.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra embrace the 80s AI trend
Kiara shared an AI-generated image with husband Sidharth Malhotra, giving the couple a distinctly retro makeover. Sidharth wore a double-denim look with dark aviator sunglasses, while Kiara appeared in a bright pink outfit with puffed sleeves. She paired the post with Sidharth's upcoming song Samjho Na from The Vvaan.
Parineeti Chopra also joined the trend with husband Raghav Chadha. In one playful image, the couple appeared at a colourful carnival while posing with oversized pink candyfloss.
Ameesha Patel took the theme further with a neon pink outfit, denim shorts and leg warmers. She was also pictured sitting on a large boombox, completing the exaggerated throwback look.
Tahira Kashyap and Saba Ali Khan have shared their own versions of the viral trend. While most celebrities stayed with the 80s aesthetic, Shruti Haasan went further back, opting for a 1960s-inspired hippie look with a printed top, matching headscarf and blue jeans.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal looked dapper in the 80's trend as the actress shared a picture of them on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Lol, had to."
Kajal Aggarwal also joined the retro trend, sharing an AI-generated picture imagining how she might have looked in the 1980s.
How The Viral AI Photo Trend Works
You can recreate the trend by uploading a clear photo to an AI image-generation tool and asking it to keep the person's facial features while placing them in a retro setting.
Users can add details such as voluminous hairstyles, denim jackets, bright clothing, statement accessories, vintage interiors and Bollywood-inspired backgrounds. Users can also request warm lighting, faded tones, and film grain to make the finished image resemble an old photograph.
The format has spread quickly across social media because it allows users to experiment with different decades and fashion styles without changing the person’s recognisable appearance.