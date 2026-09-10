Makers Of Mohanlal's Upcoming Film L370 Warn Public Against Fake Audition And Casting Calls

Jude Anthany Joseph clarified that no official casting calls or auditions have been announced for Mohanlal's tentatively titled L370.
The filmmaker cautioned public members against fraudulent audition posters, messages, and calls falsely claiming association with the project.
He asked not to share personal details, documents, or make any financial payments to unauthorised individuals.
The makers of Mohanlal’s upcoming Malayalam film #L370 have warned the public about fake audition and casting calls circulating in the film’s name. They clarified that no auditions or casting requirements have been authorised or announced for the project so far.
The project is tentatively being referred to as #L370 with Jude Anthany Joseph set to direct. Very little is known about the film, though industry sources suggest that it will be a colourful entertainer.
Jude Anthany Joseph warns against fake audition and casting calls
Jude Anthany Joseph issued the warning himself. He asked people not to share personal information or documents and not to make any payments in response to such approaches.
The director took to his Instagram handle to caution the public about fraudulent audition posters, messages and calls linked to #L370. He wrote, "Please be aware of fake audition posters, messages, or calls circulating in the name of L370. We have not authorised or announced any auditions or casting requirements for L370 at this time. Please do not share personal information, documents, or make any payments in response to such calls or posts. For any official casting announcements, please rely only on our verified and authorised communication channels. Please stay alert and beware of fraud."
A couple of days ago, Mohanlal posted on his X (formerly Twitter) about joining hands again with producer Ashiq Usman for #L370. He wrote, "Thrilled to team up with Ashiq Usman once again, this time under the direction of Jude Anthany Joseph for #L370."
Fake audition calls and casting fraud are not new in the industry.
Kamal Haasan’s production banner, Raajkamal Films International, recently issued a strong public alert over fraudulent casting calls. The move followed reports that some individuals were falsely linking themselves to the production house.
Before that, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD also warned fans and actors about fake casting calls. They asked people not to make payments to anyone falsely claiming to represent them.
Coming back to Joseph, his last film was Thudakkam, which marked the acting debut of Mohanlal’s daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal.