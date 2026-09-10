Makers Of Mohanlal's Upcoming Film L370 Warn Public Against Fake Audition And Casting Calls

The director took to his Instagram handle to caution the public about fraudulent audition posters, messages and calls linked to #L370. He wrote, "Please be aware of fake audition posters, messages, or calls circulating in the name of L370. We have not authorised or announced any auditions or casting requirements for L370 at this time. Please do not share personal information, documents, or make any payments in response to such calls or posts. For any official casting announcements, please rely only on our verified and authorised communication channels. Please stay alert and beware of fraud."