Shiva Rajkumar Apologises For 'Hindi Is National Language' Comment After Facing Backlash

Shiva Rajkumar apologised after receiving severe criticism online for terming Hindi the national language.
The controversy originated during the title launch event of his upcoming bilingual film Original Monster when discussing dialogue delivery in Hindi.
Clarifying his earlier comment, he stated that Kannada is always important and Hindi is simply one of India's languages.
Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar apologised on Wednesday after receiving severe backlash online for describing Hindi as the national language at a promotional event for Original Monster.
Shiva Rajkumar apology for Hindi remark
At a media interaction for the Kannada-Hindi film, the veteran actor said, “I called Hindi the national language. It is one of the languages. Our language [Kannada] is always important to us. I don’t know, I got confused with one of the Indian languages. I apologise, I did not know. Their language is Hindi; ours is Kannada. Their language is important to them. Similarly, our language is important to us.”
Watch the video here.
Shiva Rajkumar's earlier remark on Hindi
The row started at a title launch. During the unveiling for Original Monster, reporters asked Shiva about speaking Hindi lines in the pan-India production, which is being filmed in both Kannada and Hindi.
In response, he said, “Why? Hindi is my second language. I can speak Hindi. What did you think? It is an easy language, the national language. How would we not know it? We know it.”
Following this, he faced criticism online and prompted the apology.
About Original Monster
The film is directed by R Chandru and is backed by Yamuna Chandru under RC Studios. It marks Shiva Rajkumar's Hindi debut. The film also stars Sunil.
Set around the 1990s, the film has themes of strength, violence and will explore different sides of human nature. It has been made in Kannada and Hindi.
Shiva was last seen in Ram Charan-starrer Peddi.
In December 2024, Shiva went to the US to remove his cancerous bladder and an artificial bladder was created using his intestine. In January 2025, Shiva said he had been fearful even before his diagnosis, but support from his fans, family and medical team gave him the strength to get through the illness.