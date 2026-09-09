Shiva Rajkumar Apologises For 'Hindi Is National Language' Comment After Facing Backlash

Shiva Rajkumar apology for Hindi remark

At a media interaction for the Kannada-Hindi film, the veteran actor said, “I called Hindi the national language. It is one of the languages. Our language [Kannada] is always important to us. I don’t know, I got confused with one of the Indian languages. I apologise, I did not know. Their language is Hindi; ours is Kannada. Their language is important to them. Similarly, our language is important to us.”