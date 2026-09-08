South OTT & New Movie Releases This Week: Vishwanath And Sons, Sardar 2, Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar And More

It's time for your weekly update on the latest South OTT and theatrical releases.
This week is filled with a perfect blend of movies across genres in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
Here's the list of the latest South movies and shows on OTT and in theatres.
The second week of September offers diverse lineup of South Indian titles spanning family entertainment, romantic and action dramas. Suriya's Tamil blockbuster Vishwanath and Sons is set to stream this week alongside Malayalam action thriller Varavu and Telugu crime thriller Panchanama. Karthi's Sardar 2 and Parvathy's Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar are major South theatrical releases this week.
Have a look at the list here.
New South OTT releases this week (September 7-13, 2026)
1. Varavu - Zee5 (September 11)
Joju George leads Varavu as Polachan. The Malayalam action thriller, directed by Shaji Kailas, is set against Kerala's high ranges and follows a wealthy planter who returns home after prison with old rivalries still unresolved.
The cast includes Vani Viswanath and Murali Gopy.
2. Vishwanath and Sons - Netflix (September 11)
The Tamil romantic family drama follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a celebrated shooter whose disciplined life begins to change as he starts ageing, and take family responsibilities followed by an unexpected relationship. Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon round out the cast.
3. Panchanama - Zee5 (September 11)
The six-episode Telugu crime thriller stars Bharath Srinivasan as Jai Ram, an honest police officer investigating suspicious deaths.
Jai Ram rejects claims that his brother died by accident. His persistent probe soon exposes a wider network involving illicit syndicates, political graft and medical malpractice.
Shivaji Raja and Medha Reddy star as supporting cast.
4. Prince of Mollywood - JioHotstar (September 11)
The Malayalam comedy-drama stars Dain Davis as Firoz, a young man determined to become a film star despite resistance from his wealthy father.
Directed by Shani Khader, the show also features Vidhya Vijayakumar, Nirmal Palazhi, Harishma, Fukru and Aswin Vijayan.
New South movies releasing in theatres this week
5. Sardar 2 - September 10
The Tamil action thriller is lead by Karthi with SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan and Nassar playing pivotal roles.
The narrative pits Vijay Prakash against an enigmatic adversary known as "Black Dagger", who tampers with intelligence systems worldwide. Flashbacks untangle the secret history of Agent Sardar, whose unresolved assignments directly fuel the modern chaos.
6. Maremma - September 10
The Telugu action thriller stars Maadhav Bhupathiraju, Deepa Balu and Vikas Vasistha.
The story centres on a village lad tasked with guarding Maari, a revered buffalo. Panic soon sweeps the settlement after an unexplained epidemic strikes both livestock and residents.
Then Maari goes missing. The boy is forced to face rising tensions and uncover the mystery threatening both his home and the animal he wants to protect.
7. Saalagaarara Sahakara Sangha - September 11
The Kannada comedy drama follows four jobless youths trapped under heavy borrowings and bad personal choices. Harassed by unforgiving creditors, the group establishes a distinct debtors' cooperative society to pool their efforts and escape financial ruin.
8. Epic - September 11
The Telugu romantic comedy stars Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya. The story follows Aditya who hails from Wanaparthy. The cinema-obsessed youth heads to London for university education to satisfy his parents. An unplanned romance soon blooms after he crosses paths with a peer on campus.
Life abroad complicates that path. As campus life, financial pressures and study demands build up, the relationship is tested by youthful mistakes, differing perspectives and emotional growing pains. Aditya must then find a balance between love, ambition and family responsibilities.
9. Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar - September 11
The Malayalam mystery thriller stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Mathew Thomas and Sidharth Bharathan, among others.
Following a major life shift, Aleena Abraham embarks on a fresh professional path in unfamiliar surroundings. She soon finds herself entangled in an intricate probe riddled with misleading leads and secret links.
10. Mandaadi - September 10
The Tamil sports action drama stars Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj and others.
The story tracks Muthukaali, an acclaimed oarsman who departs his seaside home and surrenders control of local boat tournaments to his fierce competitor Sattapuli. Seeking personal vindication decades later, he coaches a fresh group of local fishermen for an elite festival contest.